Best Valentine's Day gifts for her: Top 10 Valentine’s gifting ideas she will absolutely love
Jan 27, 2025 07:30 PM IST
Looking for a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift to express your love and make her feel special? Here are top 10 gifting ideas that truly speak from the heart.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue
|
₹3,988
|
|
|
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [Deep Grey]
|
₹1,998
|
|
|
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], True Wireless Earbuds with 35dB ANC, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, 13mm Drivers, and IPX4 Water Resistance
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish, AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 40H Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, Quad Mic with ENC,12mm Driver,BTv5.4 (Pearl White)
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4- Black
|
₹4,488
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)
|
₹999
|
|
|
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Black
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black)
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Honeywell Newly Launched Suono P400 15W 5.3 Bluetooth Speaker,Deep Bass Radiators,10H Playtime,IPX 6,TWS Feature,RGB Lights,SD Card,AUX,Type-C Port,Built-In Mic,78mm Drivers,2Yrs Manufacturer Warranty
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 925 | 200W Sound bar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 subwoofer, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Black)
|
|
|
|
Vega Miss Versatile Styling Set Straightener, Curler & Dryer Gift Combo for Women, 1000W Hair Dryer with 2 Head/Speed Setting, Hair Straightener & Curler comes with Ceramic Coated, (VHSS-03), Black
|
₹2,348
|
|
|
Tash Hair Glide - Cordless Hair Straightener Brush | Everyday Hair Styler for Men & Women with Negative Ion | Portable and Rechargeable with Multiple Temperature and Heat Settings | Natural Straight, Shiny and Frizz Free Hair | 60 min runtime - Noir
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
Ktein 5 IN 1 Hair Styler Dryer Comb and Styling Tool for Curly Hair, Straightening, Curling, Drying, Combing,
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Havells 1000 Watts Air Care Volumizer Hair Dryer | Pre-Styling Half Brush, Stylish Curlers, Smoothening Roller Brush | Suitable For All Hair Types | Black | Hc4085
|
₹1,949
|
|
|
Havells 5-in-1 Multi Styling Kit - Straightener, Curler, Crimper, Conical Curler & Volume Brush | For Multiple Hair Styles | 2 Years Guarantee | Blue/Black | HC4045
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, lightweight & durable Body (Black)
|
₹1,601
|
|
|
FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, 8500PA Rechargeable, Car Vacuum with 500ML Dustbin, Wet/Dry Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Vacuum for Home, Car, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter, Black and red, 1 piece
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 600 Watts Corded Handheld Vacuum Cleaner with Powerful Cyclonic Technology & Washable Filter (Red)
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1)
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
SHAYONAM Big Handheld Car Vacuum Wireless | Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with High Power Suction | Vacuum with One Batteries Long Endurance, 48v/120w Mini Cleaner for Car, Home /*-
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
YETI 3IN1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling,Portable,Rechargeable (Vacuum with Blower)
|
₹499
|
|
|
Morphy Richards Europa Drip Espresso Coffee Machine For Home|600W Drip Coffee Maker|6-Cups Capacity*|Anti-Drip Function|Dry Heat Protection|Warming Plate|2-Yr Warranty By Brand|Black
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black)
|
₹989.1
|
|
|
PHILIPS HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker
|
₹2,679
|
|
|
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, Black
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Budan 12 Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 240v, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off.
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Wonderchef Regalia Pronto Coffee Maker 600W |Coffee Brewer Machine for Home & Office|750ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe||6 Cups Coffee| Black & Silver|Keep Hot Plate |2 Year Warranty
|
₹2,298
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calling, Track Menstrual Cycle, Temperature Sensor (Petal Pink)
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold)
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link)
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19" (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold)
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Black Link)
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Mint Green)
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
WZATCO Yuva Go Android 13.0 Smart Projector, 2X Brighter, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, 720P Native
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
ZDSSY Hy300, by Salange, Smart Portable Android 11 Mini Projector, 220 ANSI, 4K/1080P, Wi-Fi 5G BT 5.0, 180 Degree Rotation
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
[270°Adjustable Stand] PANSEBA Smart Mini Projector with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth, Auto Keystone Outdoor Movie Projector 1080P Full HD Support, Big Screen Portable Home Projector for Phone/TV Stick/Laptop
|
₹3,399
|
|
|
Lifelong Lightbeam Smart Projector for Home 4K Support, Native 720p HD Resolution, 2500 Lumen, Rotabable Design, Speaker, Android 11 with Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime, Youtube) WiFi, 100Max Display
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Home 4K & 1080p Support, 270° Rotatable Projector 4000L Android 11 WiFi Bluetooth YouTube PrimeVideo Hotstar Netflix Apps, 720p Native, 150 Max Display
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
WZATCO Pixel Plus | Portable LED Projector | Native 720p Full HD 1080P Support | Electronic Keystone | Power via Powerbank | 3900 Lumens | 176 Max Screen | Home & Outdoor Cinema | Bluetooth
|
₹5,990
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- Purple
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Cricut Joy Essential Bundle Includes - Cricut Joy Machine, Joy Smart Vinyl, Joy Insert Cards, Joy Card Mat, 4.5 x 6.25, Joy Starter Tool Set & Joy Transfer Tape - 5.5 x 48
|
₹20,738
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera- Green
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink) Gift Box with 10 Shots
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Carlton London Exotique Perfume Gift Set for Women | Valentine Gift for Girlfriend, Wife | Premium Rose, Orange, Cedar & Honey Scents | Luxury Fragrances (4x30ml)
|
₹1,253
|
|
|
BODY CUPID Luxury Perfume Gift Set For Women 4X20 Ml, Long Lasting Premium Fragrances, Aqua Wave, Secret Love, Seductive, Sweet Passion, 80 Ml - Spray
|
₹599
|
|
|
Bella Vita Luxury Unisex Eau De Parfum Gift Set 4 x 20ml for Men & Women with SKAI, FRESH, WHITEOUD, HONEY OUD Perfume|Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent
|
₹567
|
|
|
BODY CUPID Luxury Perfume Gift Set For Women 4X20 Ml, Long Lasting Premium Fragrances, Aqua Wave, Secret Love, Seductive, Sweet Passion, 80 Ml - Spray
|
₹599
|
|
|
Moody Premium Perfume Gift Set for Women | Eau De Parfum | Long Lasting EDP Fragrance Scent Up To 8 Hours | Birthday Gift for Women | Strawberry, Tropical Vanilla Perfume Gift for Women Pack of 4x20ml
|
₹344
|
|
|
Secret Temptation Fragrance Gift Set With Ruby, Daisy & Jazz Long Lasting Perfume Spray For Women, Pack Of 3 (30ml Each) Luxury Perfume, Floral Scent
|
₹305
|
|
|
Carlton London Dazzle Women Liquid Perfume Gift Set Premium, Luxury And Long Lasting Eau De Parfum Floral Fruity All Day Wear Fragrances 4X20 Ml
|
₹806
|
|
|
Lifelong Gun Massager for Pain Relief with Cold Compression & 99 Speed Settings - Rechargeable, 5 Massage Heads, 3 Modes for Full Body Deep Tissue Percussion Massage for Muscles of Back, Neck, Shoulder, Hand, Foot, Head & Leg
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Caresmith Charge Boost Massage Gun | Body Massager | Massager Machine for Pain Relief for Men and Women | Deep Tissue Massager
|
₹1,497
|
|
|
Dr Physio USA Dynamo Percussion Gun Massager for Full Body Pain Relief- 1034, Rechargeable Cordless
|
₹949
|
|
|
AGARO Galaxy Gun Massager, 4 Heads, 6 Speed, Rechargeable, Handheld, Percussion Muscle Massager for Full Body Pain Relief, Muscle Relaxation of Neck, Shoulder, Back, Foot for Men & Women, Black. View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cult Impact Deep tissue massage gun, 3000mAh battery, 6-speed intensity, Silicone round head, Full body gun massager. View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
beatXP Bolt Go Massage Gun |Body Massager |Touch Display- Percussion Gun Back Massager for Men & Women with 4 Attachments (4000mAh Battery) & up to 12 Months Warranty by beatXP (Metallic Silver) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
