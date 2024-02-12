Valentines Day: Top 9 Philips grooming products for men and women for gifting

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, an occasion to express affection and appreciation for the special people in our lives. In the pursuit of finding the perfect gift that symbolizes care and thoughtfulness, why not consider the art of pampering? This Valentine's, delve into a world of self-care and indulgence with the top 9 Philips grooming products designed for both men and women, curated to make ideal gifts for the ones you cherish. Valentines day: Ensure tailored grooming solutions with Philips grooming products for men and women.(Pixabay)

In a world filled with various gift options, the allure of grooming products lies in their ability to merge practicality with luxury. Philips, a renowned name in innovative technology, has curated a selection of grooming essentials that not only enhance personal care but also make for delightful presents. From precision trimmers to advanced hair care devices, these products are tailored to cater to the diverse grooming needs of both men and women.

This Valentine's Day, consider gifting your loved ones the tools to elevate their grooming routines, promoting a sense of well-being and confidence. The top 9 Philips grooming products featured in this article are carefully chosen for their quality, functionality, and appeal. Whether you are shopping for your significant other, a close friend, or a family member, this selection encompasses a range of grooming essentials that suit various preferences and styles. The thoughtful curation of these products aims to simplify your quest for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while ensuring that your loved ones receive not only an item but an experience of indulgence and care.

1. Philips Essential Trimmer for Women| Bikni Trimmer | Body Trimmer | BRT383/15

Philips Essential Trimmer for Women, BRT383/15, ensures quick and painless body hair trimming, shaving, and styling anytime, anywhere. The small trimming head allows precision down to 0.5mm, while rounded tips protect the skin. Click-on combs offer 3 or 5mm lengths for a neat bikini area. The ergonomic grip ensures secure, comfortable styling, and its wet/dry use design, along with a washable head, prioritizes hygiene. This battery-powered trimmer, weighing just 0.1 grams, comes in a stylish purple colour.

Specifications of Philips Essential Trimmer for Women| Bikini Trimmer | Body Trimmer | BRT383/15:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses: Body

Special Feature: Trim, Shave & Style

Power Source: Battery Powered

Model Name:BRT383/15

Included Components: Product Manual, Warranty Card, Product

Battery Life: 3 Hours

Item Weight: 0.1 Grams

Colour:Purple

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and painless hair trimming. Battery-powered, potential frequent replacements. Rounded tips for effective cutting. Trimming the head may require replacement. Versatile trimming lengths with combs. Designed specifically for women. Mini shaving head for a clean finish. Minimalistic included components. Portable design with ergonomic grip.

2. Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver with Dual Protection Technology for No Nicks and Cuts as Blade Never Touches Skin (New Model) QP1424/10

The Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver (New Model), QP1424/10, revolutionizes grooming with dual protection technology, ensuring no nicks or cuts. This versatile tool allows shaving, trimming, and styling with its unique Dual-Sided Blade. The Protective Plate and Rounded Tips provide a gentle touch. Fully waterproof (IPX7), it can be used wet or dry without shaving foam. The rechargeable battery offers up to 30 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge, and the package includes a replacement blade, rechargeable handle, and 2 trimming combs (1mm and 3mm). Enjoy a hassle-free grooming experience with this sleek and powerful trimmer.

Specifications of Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver with Dual Protection Technology for No Nicks and Cuts as Blade Never Touches Skin (New Model) QP1424/10:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses:Shaving

Colour: Black

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 0.15 Kilograms

Power Source:Battery Powered

Special Feature:Cordless, Rechargeable, Water Resistant, Waterproof

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 32 x 100 x 200 Millimeters

Blade Material:Foam

Batteries Required:No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual Protection Technology for safe and precise shave. Blade material is foam, potentially less durable. Versatile - shaves, trims, and styles with one tool. Requires an 8-hour charge for 30 minutes of use. Fully waterproof (IPX7) for wet or dry use. USB-A charging cable may not be as universal as USB-C. Long-lasting battery with up to 30 minutes cordless use. Limited trimming combs included (1mm and 3mm). Includes replacement blade, rechargeable handle, and 2 trimming combs. Black color may show scratches or wear over time.

3. Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65, 9-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Self Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades, No Oil Needed, 60 Mins Run Time

The Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65 (New Model) is a versatile 9-in-1 trimmer designed for men, delivering precision in face, head, and body grooming. This all-in-one trimmer boasts self-sharpening stainless steel blades, eliminating the need for oil. The kit includes 7 impact-resistant combs for various lengths and styles, ensuring all your grooming needs are met at home. With a 60-minute cordless runtime per charge, a no-slip rubber grip for control, and a sleek black design, this grooming kit offers maximum convenience and performance.

Specifications of Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65, 9-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Self Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades, No Oil Needed, 60 Mins Run Time:

Brand:PHILIPS

Recommended Uses:Beard, Hair, Head

Colour: Black

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 0.74 Kilograms

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Rubber, Stainless Steel

Special Feature:Cordless, Rechargeable, Detachable, Fast Charge, Multigroomer, Self-sharpening blades

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 29.1 x 15.1 x 23.8 Centimeters

Blade Material:Rubber, Self Sharpening Stainless Steel Blades

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile 9-in-1 trimmer for face, head, and body grooming. Relatively heavier weight (0.74 kilograms). Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for a perfect trim. The design may not appeal to those seeking a sleek aesthetic. 7 impact-resistant combs for various trimming lengths and styles. Battery-powered, may require periodic replacements. 60 minutes of cordless use per charge. No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control.

4. Philips All in One Trimmer I 13 in 1 for Face, Head and Body I Beard Sense Technology | 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge I MG7920/65

The Philips All-in-One Trimmer has 13-in-1 multigrooming capabilities for face, head, and body. Featuring beard sense technology, it ensures precision trimming without nicks and cuts. The ultimate precision trimming comb offers 11 length settings, while the multi-comb set provides 17 length options for beard styling, ranging from 0.5 to 16 mm. The narrow design of the precision trimmer attachment allows for sharp edges and fine details, while the metal trimmer attachment cleans up cheeks, chin, and neck effortlessly. The self-sharpening stainless steel blades require no oil, ensuring long-lasting sharpness. With a stylish gray color, 120 minutes of run time, and a 5-minute quick charge option, this Philips trimmer is the epitome of versatile, hassle-free grooming.

Specifications of Philips All in One Trimmer I 13 in 1 for Face, Head and Body I Beard Sense Technology | 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge I MG7920/65:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses: Beard Styling, Nose, Clipping

Colour: Gray

Hair Type: All

Item Weight:0.27 Kilograms

Material: Stainless Steel, Metal

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7 x 16 x 23 Centimeters

Blade Material:Stainless Steel

Target Audience: Unisex

Batteries Required:No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 13-in-1 Multigrooming Kit for versatile styling. Relatively heavier trimmer (0.27 kilograms). Beard Sense Technology for precision without nicks and cuts. Precision settings may be overwhelming for some users. Versatile trimming options for face, head, and body. The metal trimmer attachment may require careful handling. Powerful lithium-ion battery with up to 4 weeks of runtime. Quick charge may not be sufficient for a full grooming session. Self-sharpening stainless steel blades require no oil, ensuring long-lasting sharpness.

5. Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65, 13-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge

The new Philips Multi Grooming Kit is a dynamic 13-in-1 all-in-one trimmer designed for men, offering precise trimming for face, head, and body grooming. This multifunctional grooming kit includes 8 impact-resistant combs, catering to various lengths and styles for hair and body. The power adapt sensor technology ensures fast and precise trimming by measuring beard density 125 times/second, adapting to provide constant power. With a 5-minute quick charge, this trimmer offers a run time of up to 120 minutes on a full charge, making it a reliable choice for on-the-go grooming. The no-slip rubber grip enhances comfort and control during use.

Specifications of Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65, 13-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 120 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses: Hair, Head

Colour: Grey

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 1.08 Kilograms

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material: Rubber, Steel

Special Feature: Cordless, Rechargeable, Detachable, Fast Charge, Multigroomer

Item Dimensions LxWxH:14.7 x 39.1 x 23.9 Centimeters

Blade Material:Rubber

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid No-slip rubber grip for improved comfort and control. Relatively heavy trimmer (1.08 kilograms). Power Adapt Sensor technology for fast and precise trimming. Precision settings may be overwhelming for some users. 8 impact-resistant combs for various lengths and styles. Battery-powered, may require periodic replacements. 5-minute quick charge and up to 120 minutes of cordless use.

6. Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7707/15, 12-in-1, Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 90 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge

The Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7707/15 offers an impressive 12-in-1 solution for men, catering to face, head, and body grooming needs with precision. This all-in-one trimmer, powered by the advanced Power Adapt Technology, guarantees fast and precise trimming by measuring beard density at 125 times/second and adapting to provide constant power. The kit includes 8 impact-resistant combs, ranging from stubble to body combs, ensuring versatility in styles and lengths. With a 5-minute quick charge and up to 90 minutes of cordless use, this trimmer stands out for its efficiency. The no-slip rubber grip enhances comfort and control during use.

Specifications of Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7707/15, 12-in-1, Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Power adapt technology for precise trimming, 90 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses:Hair, Head

Colour: Blue

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 1.06 Kilograms

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material:Rubber, Steel

Special Feature:Cordless, Rechargeable, Detachable, Fast Charge, Multigroomer, Self-sharpening blades

Item Dimensions LxWxH:14.7 x 39.1 x 23.9 Centimeters

Blade Material:Rubber

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 12-in-1 all-in-one trimmer for comprehensive grooming. Relatively heavy trimmer (1.06 kilograms). Power Adapt Sensor technology for fast and precise trimming. Precision settings may be overwhelming for some users. 8 impact-resistant combs for versatile styles and lengths. Large dimensions may not be suitable for travel or tight spaces. 5-minute quick charge and up to 90 minutes of cordless use. Battery-powered, may require periodic replacements. No-slip rubber grip for enhanced comfort and control.

7. Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3760/33, 11-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Dual Cut Blades for Maximum Precision, 75 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge

The Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3760/33 is an 11-in-1 all-in-one trimmer designed for men, delivering precision for face, head, and body grooming. Equipped with dual cut blades for maximum precision, this trimmer ensures a perfect trim every time. The kit includes 8 impact-resistant combs, offering a variety of trimming lengths for different grooming needs. With a sleek silver design, the trimmer is both stylish and functional. The self-sharpening, skin-friendly blades eliminate the need for frequent maintenance, providing a long-lasting and efficient grooming experience. Featuring a quick charge option and up to 75 minutes of cordless use per charge, this trimmer is a reliable companion for your grooming routine.

Specifications of Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3760/33, 11-in-1 (New Model), Face, Head and Body - All-in-one Trimmer for Men Dual Cut Blades for Maximum Precision, 75 Mins Run Time with Quick Charge:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses: Beard, Hair, Head

Colour: Silver

Hair Type: All

Item Weight: 0.45 Kilograms

Power Source: Battery Powered

Material:Rubber, Steel

Special Feature: Cordless, Rechargeable, Detachable, Fast Charge, Multigroomer, Self-sharpening blades

Item Dimensions LxWxH:13.1 x 16.4 x 27.5 Centimeters

Blade Material: Rubber

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 11-in-1 all-in-one trimmer for versatile grooming. Relatively lightweight trimmer (0.45 kilograms). Dual Cut Blades for maximum precision. Precision settings may be overwhelming for some users. 8 impact-resistant combs for versatile styles and lengths.

8. PHILIPS MG3721/65 Multi-Grooming Series 3000 7-in-1 for Face-Hair-Body-Nose and Ear Kit Grooming Kit 60 min Runtime Trimmer for Men, White

The PHILIPS MG3721/65 Multi-Grooming Series 3000 is a versatile 7-in-1 grooming kit designed for face, hair, body, nose, and ear grooming needs. This kit offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of male grooming. With a clean white colour, this grooming kit is both stylish and functional. The stainless steel blades ensure durability and precision in trimming. The cordless use feature provides flexibility in grooming without being tethered to a power source. With a compact and lightweight design, this grooming kit is suitable for various grooming requirements. It caters to unisex audience, making it a convenient choice for both men and women.

Specifications of PHILIPS MG3721/65 Multi-Grooming Series 3000 7-in-1 for Face-Hair-Body-Nose and Ear Kit Grooming Kit 60 min Runtime Trimmer for Men, White:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses: Face, Hair, Body, Ear, Nose

Colour:White

Hair Type:All

Item Weight: 320 Grams

Special Feature: Cordless Use

Item Dimensions LxWxH:10 x 10 x 10 Millimeters

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Target Audience:Unisex

Batteries Required: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 7-in-1 grooming kit for comprehensive grooming needs. Limited color options (only available in white). Stainless steel blades for durability and precision. Cordless use for flexibility in grooming.

9. Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men, Safe for all body areas, including private parts

The Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men is a versatile grooming tool designed for various body areas, including private parts. With a sleek black color, this cordless groomer offers convenience in use. The stainless steel blades, equipped with a unique skin protection system, ensure safe grooming, even in sensitive areas. The bidirectional trimmer, along with the 3 mm attachment comb, effectively catches and cuts body hair growing in any direction. The groomer is suitable for the chest, arms, underarms, back and shoulders, private parts, and legs. With a wet & dry feature and full washability, it provides easy cleaning, and the showerproof design adds to its versatility.

Specifications of Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer for Men, Safe for all body areas, including private parts:

Brand: PHILIPS

Recommended Uses:Body

Special Feature: Cordless

Power Source: Battery Powered (Rechargeable)

Included Components: Plastic Body, Cleaning Comb

Colour:Black

Blade Material: Stainless Steel

Head Type: Foil

Battery Description: Rechargeable (Powered by 3 AA batteries)

Number of Blades: 2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Suitable for grooming various body areas, including private parts. Battery-powered, may require periodic replacements. Unique Skin Protection System for safe grooming in sensitive areas. Foil head type may have a specific grooming preference. Bidirectional trimmer and 3 mm attachment comb for versatile use.

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Battery life Weight (Kilograms) Special feature Philips Essential Trimmer for Women (BRT383/15) 3 Hours 0.1 Trim, Shave & Style Philips OneBlade Hybrid Trimmer (QP1424/10) 30 Minutes 0.15 Cordless, Waterproof, Dual Protection Technology Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65 (New Model) 60 Minutes 0.74 Cordless, Rechargeable, Multigroomer, Self-sharpening Philips All in One Trimmer MG7920/65 120 Minutes 0.27 Cordless, Rechargeable, Beard Sense Technology Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7715/65 (New Model) 120 Minutes 1.08 Cordless, Rechargeable, Power Adapt Technology Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG7707/15 90 Minutes 1.06 Cordless, Rechargeable, Power Adapt Technology Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3760/33 (New Model) 75 Minutes 0.45 Cordless, Rechargeable, Multigroomer, Self-sharpening PHILIPS MG3721/65 Multi-Grooming Series 3000 60 Minutes 0.32 Cordless Philips BG1025/15 Showerproof Body Groomer AA Batteries 0.23 Cordless, Rechargeable, Showerproof

Best value for money

The Philips Multi Grooming Kit MG3710/65 (New Model) offers a good balance of features at an affordable price, with versatile grooming options, self-sharpening blades, and a 60-minute cordless runtime.

Best overall product

The Philips All in One Trimmer MG7920/65 stands out as the best overall product, offering a wide range of styling options, advanced technology with Beard Sense, and an impressive 120 minutes of runtime.

How to find the best Philips grooming products for men and women

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.