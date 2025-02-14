Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Travel in style with the best trolley bags starting at 1599 which makes budget travel a possibility

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 14, 2025 04:28 PM IST

Travel essentials start with a good trolley bag. Find the best deals curated for you to make budget trolley bags with ease.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55 Cm Small Cabin Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE ASSEMBLY Hard Sided Polycarbonate Cabin Luggage Bag 55 Cms - Premium Carry On 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bag For Flight Travel 40L - Silver-Stark View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant American Tourister Harrier 56 Cms Small Cabin Polypropylene (Pp) Hard Sided 4 Wheeler Spinner Wheels Luggage Suitcase (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff 55 CM Small Cabin Polypropylene (PP) Hard 8 Wheels Spinner Luggage/Suitcase/Trolley Bag for Travel (Olive) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) Polypropylene 360 Degree 8 Wheels Trolley Bag for Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight with Combination Lock & Robust Trolley with 7 Yrs Warranty (Teal Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Delsey Paris Misam 76 cms Large ABS Hardside 4 Wheels Suitcase/Luggage/Trolley Bags for Travel with TSA Lock (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Silicon Valley Hard-Sided Polycarbonate TSA Lock & Wide Telescopic Handle Cabin Luggage with Laptop Compartment White 20 inch |55cm Trolley Bag View Details checkDetails

₹6,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 2 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small & Medium Sets (55Cm + 68 Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Trooper Polycarbonate 4 Spinner Wheel Hardsided Trolley Bag Set Of 2 Small & Medium, 55, 65Cm, Small, Medium, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹5,819

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 68 cms- Small & Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Air Pro Trolley Bag Set of 2 Polypropylene Spinner Wheels Hard Luggage (55Cm and 66Cm) | Cabin and Medium Check-in Luggage | Secured Combination Lock | Cross Teal | Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 2 Pastel Green Trolley Bags (55 & 65 Cm) Small & Medium View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MOKOBARA The Transit Luggage Poly-Carbonate Hard Sided 8 Silent Ninja Wheels (Still Loading Brownray (Limited Edition), Set of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon 2 Pc Set 55 cms & 65 cms- Small and Medium Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels 360 Degree Rotation Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Cyan-Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Assembly Polycarbonate Luggage Set of 2 | Premium Hard-Sided Cabin & Large Trolley Bags with Wide Handle & USB Port Charging-Rover Pro View Details checkDetails

₹14,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Rubik Red Polyester 4 Spinner Trolley Bag Softsided Luggage Set Of 3 (Small, Medium & Large) 78 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ivy 4 Wheel Spinner Polypropylene (Pp) 3 Pc Set Sea Green Hard Trolley Bag with TSA Lock Small, Medium & Large (55Cm + 68 Cm + 77Cm) View Details checkDetails

₹10,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kamiliant by American Tourister Harrier 3 Pc Set 56 cms, 68 cms & 78 cms- Small, Medium & Large Polypropylene (PP) Hard Sided 4 Wheels Spinner Luggage Set/Suitcase Set/Trolley Bag Set (Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nasher Miles Paris Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 Pastel Green Trolley Bags (55, 65 & 75 Cm) Small, Medium & Large View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Aristocrat 3 Pc Set Cabin 55 Cm (Small),65 Cm (Medium),75 Cm (Large) 4 Spinner Wheels Trolley,Hard Case Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock Suitcase With 7 Years International Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,334

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene (PP) Airpro Set of 3 Hard Carry-On Spinner Suitcase (55+66+76Cm) Check-in Luggage Lightweight Luggage with 8 Strong Wheels, Secured Zip&Secured Combination Lock Cross Teal View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Dusk Green View Details checkDetails

₹5,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lavie Sport Polyester Lino Large Wheel Duffel Bag | 2 Wheel Duffle Bag | Built To Last Wheels And Trolley, W-30 CM, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,079

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Ohio Polyester 65 cms Blue Travel Duffle (FJ9 (0) 01 002) View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE CLOWNFISH Ricardo 48 liters Polyester Travel Duffle Trolley Bag Duffel Bag with Wheels (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,459

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VIP Tristen X Polyester 2 Wheels Duffle Trolley Bag 65 Cms (65 Cm (Medium, Maroon, 36.5 Cm, Wheel Duffle) View Details checkDetails

₹2,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wildcraft Travel Classic Trolley Duffle Luggage Bag (13481) - Cabin 57 cms View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polyester 52 Cms Wheel Travel Duffle Bag (Red), 30 Centimeters View Details checkDetails

₹904

amazonLogo
GET THIS

uppercase Grid 52 Duffle Trolley Bag| Quick Front Pocket Access| Spacious Main Compartment| Smooth Wheels| Push Button Trolley| Duffle Bag for Women & Men| 1500 Days Warranty (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹1,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Finding the best trolley bags for travel is easier than ever with a wide selection available during the Amazon Sale. Looking for a compact cabin trolley bag, a duffel trolley bag, or a complete set of trolley bags? There are plenty of choices to suit different travel needs. These bags offer smooth wheels, durable materials, and spacious compartments, ensuring convenience and style.

Trolley bags with great Amazon offers to make your travel dreams a possibility.(AI generated)
Trolley bags with great Amazon offers to make your travel dreams a possibility.(AI generated)

With top brands offering discounts, now is the perfect time to upgrade your luggage. From business trips to family vacations, a high-quality trolley bag makes packing effortless. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale, where you can find amazing deals on the best trolley bags designed for hassle-free and organized travel.

Trolley bags and more at the Amazon Sale

Cabin Trolley Bag on Amazon
The cabin trolley bag on Amazon is a great choice for short trips, offering convenience and style. Designed for easy mobility, it fits airline cabin requirements while providing ample space for essentials. Its lightweight build and sturdy wheels ensure smooth travel. Check out the Amazon Sale for amazing trolley bag deals.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley Bag Dual Sets on Amazon
Trolley bag dual sets on Amazon offer the perfect travel solution, giving you two size options for different needs. These sets are durable, spacious, and designed for hassle-free movement. Ideal for family trips or business travel, they ensure organized packing. Find top deals during the Amazon Sale for trolley bags.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Set of 3 Trolley Bags on Amazon
A set of 3 trolley bags on Amazon is perfect for travellers needing different sizes for various trips. These sets offer durability, smooth wheels, and secure locks. Ideal for family vacations, they help organize belongings easily. Shop during the Amazon Sale to grab the best deals on trolley bags for travel.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Duffel Trolley Bag on Amazon
The duffel trolley bag on Amazon blends style and convenience, making it perfect for short trips and weekend getaways. With a spacious main compartment and sturdy wheels, it offers easy mobility. Ideal for travellers who prefer flexible storage, it’s a great pick during the Amazon Sale for trolley bags.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Trolley bags make travel easier with smooth wheels, durable designs, and spacious compartments. Find the best deals during the Amazon Sale.

Similar articles for you

Valentine’s Day Exclusive Sale: Chique handbags at up to 70% off

Amazon Ultimate Brand Sale is here to make your Valentine’s Day extra special

Perfect Valentine’s Gifts for her; Thoughtful, sweet, and full of love

Amazon offers on trolley bags: FAQs

  • 1. What types of trolley bags are available on Amazon?

    Amazon offers a variety of trolley bags, including cabin trolley bags, duffel trolley bags, and sets of trolley bags in different sizes. Shoppers can find lightweight, hard-shell, and soft-shell options to suit different travel needs.

  • 2. How can I find the best deals on trolley bags during the Amazon Sale?

    To grab the best discounts on trolley bags, check out the Amazon Sale, where top brands offer special prices. Keep an eye on limited-time deals and exclusive bank offers for extra savings.

  • 3. Are trolley bags available with warranties on Amazon?

    Yes, many brands provide warranties on trolley bags, covering manufacturing defects. Check product details for specific warranty information before purchasing.

  • 4. Can I return or exchange a trolley bag if it doesn’t meet my expectations?

    Most trolley bags on Amazon come with an easy return or exchange policy. Read the seller’s return terms to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On