‘Half of Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur’: Viral video shows bumper-to-bumper traffic due to long weekend

A viral video capturing heavy traffic on the Bengaluru–Mangaluru highway during the long weekend has sparked widespread conversation online. As many residents headed out of the city between May 1 and 3, roads leading to popular getaway spots saw long queues of vehicles moving slowly, almost bumper to bumper. Social media posts suggest a familiar pattern during extended weekends. (X@_Avykt)

Social media posts suggest a familiar pattern during extended weekends. Many Bengaluru residents appeared to have planned trips to nearby hill stations and tourist hubs.

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One viral post summed it up, saying half the city would likely head towards Chikmagalur and Sakleshpur, while the rest would make their way to Mysuru and Kodagu. At the same time, some users pointed out that those staying back in the city could enjoy relatively empty roads and less crowded public spaces.

“ Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur - Sakleshpura. Other half will be in Mysuru - Kodagu. Meanwhile I’ll enjoy the traffic free roads and crowd free places. Happy long weekend to everyone,” post shared on X read.