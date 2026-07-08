Punjab cop faces US extradition after FBI links him to $400k gang-linked extortion plot

Washington/Chandigarh/Jalandhar: US law-enforcement authorities will seek the extradition of Punjab Police inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra for allegedly attempting to extort $400,000 (approximately ₹3.81 crore) from a Los Angeles family by threatening to frame their relatives in Punjab in a false murder case. Punjab Police inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra is accused of being hand-in-glove with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang to target civilians with false accusations and demands for money. The station house officer of Tanda has been sent to the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur pending inquiry. (HT file photo)

According to federal indictments unsealed in Los Angeles on Tuesday as part of ‘Operation Hard Ball’, Gurinderjit Singh—also known as Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, Gurinder Jeet Singh, and Rajinder Singh—worked hand-in-glove with members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang to target civilians with false accusations and demands for money. At present, Nagra is posted as the station house officer (SHO) at Hoshiarpur’s Tanda police station.

The details, laid bare in US court documents, show how corruption in Punjab enabled global criminal gangs to thrive across continents. A US department of justice (DOJ) official made these disclosures in a press statement in California on July 7.

Taking cognisance of the FBI investigation, Punjab Police has shifted Nagra to the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur with immediate effect. Jalandhar Range deputy inspector general (DIG) Naveen Singla said that Jalandhar Rural superintendent of police (investigation) Vineet Ahlawat has begun a probe into the allegations and will submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Stockton link to Tanda murder

The conspiracy spans from California to Punjab. In April 2026, Gurlal Singh, a 22-year-old illegal immigrant from India living in Stockton, California, and an alleged member of the Bhagwanpuria syndicate, provided the name and details of a California-based target (identified in court papers as Victim 2) to inspector Nagra.

The extortion plot was built around a real murder. On January 15, 2026, three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the Satkartaar Hardware Shop at Miani village in Tanda sub division, killing its owner, Balvinder Singh (identified in the US indictment as B.S.), and injuring another person, Lakhwinder Singh. An FIR was subsequently registered at the Tanda police station under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Arms Act.

A day later, gangsters Jashal Chambal and Gurlal Rudiana claimed responsibility for the murder via a social media post uploaded from Rudiana’s account.

Using this case information, inspector Nagra allegedly contacted Victim 2’s father (Victim 3) on April 13, 2026, threatening to frame the entire family, including the victim’s sister (Victim 4), for the murder of B.S. On April 16, he demanded a payout, warning that failure to pay would result in all three family members being formally named as accused.

Private extortion to public action

On May 24, 2026, Nagra participated in an official press conference in Punjab, where Indian law-enforcement publicly accused the California family of ordering a contract killing on Balvinder Singh.

Nagra continued pressuring the victims for money behind the scenes, referencing instructions from Gurlal Singh and complaining that “they didn’t pay us the whole amount what was agreed upon.”

The very next day, Nagra contacted Victim 3 again, offering to remove the names of two of the three family members from the murder case if he received the payment. First assistant United States attorney Bill Essayli told reporters that Nagra’s final demand stood at $400,000 (approximately ₹3.81 crore).

The FBI indictment notes that between April 13, 2026, and June 5, 2026, Nagra tried to acquire property in a Los Angeles county in California. He knowingly and with intent attempted to obstruct and affect foreign commerce through extortion by exploiting threatened force, violence, and fear.

The exposure of Nagra’s role came amid a coordinated global takedown announced by the DOJ, the FBI, and partners in Canada and Europe. Law enforcement arrested 24 defendants connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups: The Bishnoi gang (led by Lawrence Bishnoi from a Punjab prison), the Bhagwanpuria gang (led by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, also imprisoned in Punjab), and the Dhanda group (led by Ravinder Singh Dhanda from Canada). The gangs face sweeping charges, including racketeering conspiracy, extortion, narcotics trafficking, firearms offences, and murder-for-hire.

US authorities confirmed they will aggressively pursue Nagra’s extradition to American soil. “That chief is not in custody yet, but he will be soon,” Essayli said.