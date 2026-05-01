‘What am I even paying for?’: Woman slams Noida society over power cuts, endless construction

A woman from Noida has triggered a conversation online after sharing her frustration over frequent power cuts and ongoing construction work in residential societies. Taking to Instagram, Vaishnavi posted a video detailing her experience, which has since drawn several reactions from social media users. A woman complained about frequent outages and poor facilities in Noida societies, sparking online debate. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In the now-viral clip, she expressed disappointment over the gap between expectations and reality after moving into a gated society.

“I am completely fed up with these Noida societies. I shifted to a Noida society thinking there would be a swimming pool, I’d make many friends, there would be classy people, and every possible facility. I wouldn’t have to run the water pump like we did in Delhi... this and that. But here, the construction in my society never seems to end,” she said.

Complaints about power cuts and facilities Vaishnavi also raised concerns about frequent electricity disruptions, especially during peak summer hours.

“And second is the electricity. Every other day, there is some ‘technical work’ going on and the power goes out. I don’t understand it’s so hot today, it’s 1:00 PM, and they’ve cut the power. Now it won’t be back for three hours. What am I even paying maintenance for?” she added.

She further questioned the management over additional charges for amenities. “I pay for the gym separately, I pay maintenance separately... their construction never ends. They spent the whole winter on construction; then they start construction during Diwali, every festival, their construction starts.”

Highlighting the lack of backup, she said, “And now that summer is here, they’ve suddenly remembered technical glitches in their electricity, and they’ve started cutting the power. Leave that aside, at least run the DG generator so the fan can work. Even that isn’t running. I’m sitting here drenched in sweat. I’m so frustrated.”

Comparing her current situation with her previous home, she remarked, “My Delhi house was better than this. What are we even getting in the name of a ‘society’?”

Watch the clip here: