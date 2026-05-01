'Feels like Strait of Hormuz’: Noida Metro commuters pass through claustrophobic path in viral video

The 38-second clip shared on the microblogging platform shows commuters moving slowly, like “ships stuck in Hormuz.”

The Strait of Hormuz has been making headlines since February 28, after Israel and the United States attacked Iran . The key waterway is again in the spotlight on social media after a video shared on X compared a narrow stretch of Noida Sector 52 Metro Station to it.

The caption of the video, shared on April 30, which has attracted 19.4 thousand views, reads: “Noida Sector 52 Metro Station,passing through this narrow stretch feels like crossing the Strait of Hormuz, especially during rains. Foot Over Bridge on the right side was supposed to be operational months ago.”

Social media reaction “Very pathetic. Reflects administration & bureaucrats sleeping while performing their prime responsibilities towards society, but they expect soldiers to remain vigilant 24x7 to protect them all,” a user wrote.

Also read | Employee laid off from Amazon after 10 years says her job was ‘offshored to India’

“All are taxpayers. Our NA officers are enjoying AC rooms. No matter about this. For more than two years, all people are suffering such conditions,” another user wrote.

“Scary! Everywhere a death trap for the common man,” a third user wrote.

Strait of Hormuz The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important routes for oil and gas. Restrictions there have pushed up global oil prices and added pressure on Western countries.

Also read | Gen Z employee on notice period works till 1 am in office: ‘Never become too important at work'

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will resume only after US and Israel’s hostilities end and maritime security is fully guaranteed, Iran’s defence ministry has said.

New rules being planned Iran is now working on new rules for ships passing through the strait. Officials say:

Ships linked to Israel could be completely banned.

Ships from countries seen as hostile may face restrictions.

A toll system may be introduced for passing ships. Iran says the toll could help recover losses caused by years of Western sanctions.

Iran blames US and allies Iran has blamed the US and its allies for rising tensions in the region. At a United Nations meeting, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said any disruption in shipping is the responsibility of the US and its partners.

Also read | Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

“Responsibility for any disruption, obstruction or other interference in maritime transport in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz lies directly with the aggressors, namely the United States and its supporters,” he said.

He added that Iran has always supported safe shipping and that the current crisis started with a “large-scale war of aggression” against Iran.

Iravani also accused the US of militarising the region, seizing Iranian ships and detaining crews.

“These dangerous and escalating actions violate international law… and are defined as acts of aggression,” he said, as per PressTV.