Gen Z employee on notice period works till 1 am in office: ‘Never become too important at work'

“No overtime allowance because ‘we didn’t ask you to work late’ but who gave me the volumes huh?” They also reflected on lessons learned, adding, “Never become too important at work - lesson learnt” and “Never fall in love with your work - lesson learnt again,” the user wrote.

The Reddit user described being solely responsible for critical month-end closing tasks, with no backup support despite repeated concerns. While management acknowledged the “keyman risk,” no action was taken, leaving the employee to manage everything until their exit.

An young professional shared a post on social media platform Reddit detailing the experience of handling heavy workloads alone during the notice period has sparked widespread discussion online.

Despite the challenges, the employee expressed pride in their work and growth. They credited a former mentor for early guidance, saying they were “very very fortunate” to gain valuable exposure. However, the user also noted that his contributions felt undervalued internally, even as recruiters showed interest in their experience.

As the user prepares to leave, he have been asked to document their entire workflow. He pointed out that colleagues underestimate the complexity, calling the task “funny” given the lack of understanding on the ground. The post also suggests that an external hire may replace them, raising doubts about whether the workload can be handled effectively.

Social media reactions The post triggered strong reactions online. Many users criticised workplace practices and burnout culture. Some shared similar experiences, with one commenting, “I once worked 20 hrs continuously and then slept for one hour to attend the standup again when I was a fresher.”

Others raised concerns about work-life balance, asking, “Do you have family? What do they think of you working so late during your notice period?” Meanwhile, some supported the employee’s perspective and echoed the mentor’s advice: “Finish your work, don’t take too much stress.”