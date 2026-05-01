JPMorgan asked ‘star banker’ Viswas Raghavan to leave, Citi hired him for $52 million despite allegations of bullying

Viswas Raghavan, a "star banker" who was reportedly told he lacked a future at JPMorgan, secured a role at Citigroup within just three days for $52 million, despite facing allegations of bullying and abuse. Although the events occurred in 2024, the controversy has resurfaced in the wake of recent sexual abuse allegations involving another JPMorgan executive, Lorna Hajdini. Viswas Raghavan used to work at JPMorgan prior to joining Citigroup. (Screengrab)

According to a New York Post report, at the time he joined Citigroup, he had years of allegations against him for bullying JPMorgan staff.

Also Read: JP Morgan exec allegedly sexually abused junior while he cried ‘don’t make me do this’

Another report by the Financial Times claimed that he allegedly called his juniors “a waste of calories”. He also labelled the employees as “ignorant” and “inadequate.”

Reportedly, in one incident, he made inappropriate remarks to a group of junior bankers. On their first day, he allegedly told a story about a woman. He allegedly said he once found her attractive but then added, “Now, she was fat.”

According to the New York Post, JPMorgan declined to comment on the allegations against Viswas Raghavan, while Citigroup slammed the report.

“The process for how Vis joined Citi has been mischaracterized by the FT,” Citigroup told The New York Post in a statement.

Who is Viswas ‘Vis’ Raghavan? The Indian-born banker is the head of banking and executive vice chair at Citi. He oversees the firm’s corporate, commercial and investment banking activities, and partners with Citi’s international franchises.

According to the company website, “In his role as Executive Vice Chair, Vis helps shape and drive Citi’s firm-wide strategy, including the development and execution of key strategic initiatives across the firm. He is a member of Citi's Executive Management Team and the Board of Citi Foundation.”

At JPMorgan, he served as the co-head of global investment and corporate banking. He was also the CEO of JPMorgan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He was born and brought up in India. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Bombay. He also holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Electronic Engineering.

Also Read: Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

He has a degree in Computer Science from Aston University in Birmingham, UK. Later, he also received an honorary doctorate from the institution.

Additionally, he is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.