Health coach shares 8 ‘brutal truths' on diet, fitness and weight loss: 'You don't need a cheat meal'

Nikita Bardia, a health and fitness coach, regularly shares valuable diet and lifestyle tips on her Instagram, helping followers accelerate their weight loss journey with effective hacks. She emphasises how certain lifestyle patterns can trigger health issues like PCOS, leading to fat storage and delayed weight loss. On June 14, Nikita posted an Instagram reel revealing harsh truths and practical advice on diet, fitness, PCOS, and sustainable fat loss. Also read | Health coach shares 3 missing pieces of weight loss in 40s: It's not just about 'eating more protein and walking' Hacks and tips on diet and fitness that can drop the body fat faster. (Shutterstock)

“Brutal truths no one wants to hear, but I wish someone told me earlier,” she wrote. Here's what she shared:

1. You’re not bloated. You’re overstimulated and under-rested.

Bloating is often your nervous system crying for stillness, not diet charts.

2. You don’t need a cheat meal. You need emotional regulation.

That treat yourself mindset is keeping your body inflamed and confused.

3. Late-night scrolling is the reason your belly fat isn’t budging.

Cortisol at midnight can lead to insulin chaos in the morning. This further makes your body go into the fat storage mode.

4. Your PCOS isn’t just hormonal. It’s a lifestyle crisis.

Irregular meals, coffee on empty stomach, and poor sleep are driving it.

5. Flax seeds and chia won’t fix your hormones if your meals are chaos.

Instagram superfoods mean nothing if your plate lacks routine and logic.

6. Eating clean all week and binging on weekends is not balance.

That’s stress-dieting and your body remembers everything. Also read | Weight loss coach shares 3 signs that your body needs more food to lose weight: 'You're constantly fatigued'

7. You don’t hate exercise; you hate how you feel in your body.

Once you heal your relationship with yourself, movement feels freeing, not punishing.

8. If you need caffeine to survive your day, your system is screaming burnout.

That’s not productivity. That’s dysfunction disguised as hustle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.