Step inside Vishal Dadlani massive farmhouse in Pune with stunning views of Pawna Lake and luxurious interiors

Several interesting details were shared about Vishal Dadlani's beautiful lakeside farmhouse in the home tour video Farah Khan posted. The singer-composer shared that the lakeside bungalow was built between 2010 and 2013. The massive house offers stunning views of Pawna Lake; each room has a lake view except the kitchen.

Apart from the gorgeous interiors of the house, the video also featured anecdotes from Farah and Vishal's various collaborations over the years, cooking puran poli, and Vishal sharing details about his home. Let's take a look inside:

Indian singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani opened the doors to his Pune farmhouse in a new video shared by Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on September 4. The home tour gives a peek at the incredible features of the home, including a swimming pool, a beautiful garden, and so much more, making you want to live in a place like this, too.

The house follows a minimal, beach-inspired decor throughout the two storeys, with a slanted wooden roof, wooden beams to create a rustic touch, stone-panelled walls, glass windows to let natural light in and offer lake and verdant views of the majestic Sahyadri Hills while chilling inside, dark teak wood stairs, manicured gardens, and tastefully decorated rooms.

The outdoors The terrace, massive balconies, and the pool area are the key highlights of the home. The four-foot pool comes with a stunning Lake view, a large garden right beside it, and a seating area set up as a corner to chill, featuring a swing and modern, plush lounge chairs. The terrace and the balcony, too, follow the same pattern.

The house garden also features an area where the singer has even cultivated turmeric or haldi. The property also has beautiful flowers and trees, including a Frangipani tree.

The house also has a music studio (though it was not fully set up and was a bit of a mess during the visit). The room holds some highly valuable memorabilia that the singer collected over the years, including a signed copy of Michael Jackson’s Thriller and a large Om Shanti Om movie poster from 2007, signed by Shah Rukh Khan, thanking Vishal and Shekhar for the song Dard-e-Disco, and Farah Khan.