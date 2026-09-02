Akshay Oberoi’s new ₹3 crore Karjat farmhouse is his ‘sanctuary’ away from Mumbai chaos: Take a look inside
Akshay Oberoi’s new farmhouse in Karjat is his earthy escape from Mumbai, blending tropical minimalism, warm hues and nature-inspired interiors. See all pics.
Actor Akshay Oberoi has purchased a farmhouse in Karjat, Maharashtra, reportedly worth ₹3 crore. After nearly 1.5 years of construction, the property is now complete and has become a getaway for the actor, his wife and son. From its earthy colour palette to its tropical-minimalist interiors, let’s take a look inside Akshay’s new retreat. (Also read: Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy )
Inside Akshay Oberoi’s earthy farmhouse
“This farmhouse is more than just a property; it’s my sanctuary. A place where I can disconnect from the chaos of Mumbai and reconnect with myself and my family,” Akshay said.
Located in the scenic town of Karjat, the farmhouse has been designed as a holiday home with Oberoi’s personal touch. While landscaping work is still underway, the house is already being used as a private retreat by the actor and his family.
The actor said the idea of owning a home surrounded by nature had always been a dream. “Spending quality time with my wife and son here is truly priceless. It’s where I can relax, rejuvenate, and simply enjoy the little moments of life,” he added.
The interiors follow an earthy, Indian-inspired design language, drawing from the colours and textures commonly seen in traditional Indian homes. Warm hues of red and orange, reminiscent of mud and terracotta, form an important part of the design. The overall aesthetic takes cues from tropical minimalism, combining natural elements with a pared-back visual style.
A home rooted in nature and family
The walls are inspired by traditional terracotta homes, while contrasting furniture and design elements add depth to the spaces. Timber furniture brings warmth to the interiors, while muted accents across seating areas keep the look understated.
Rather than relying on an overly polished or luxurious aesthetic, the design appears to focus on creating a relaxed, nature-inspired atmosphere, in keeping with the farmhouse’s purpose as a weekend and holiday retreat.
“I feel incredibly blessed. This farmhouse wouldn’t have been possible without the fruitful projects I’ve been a part of recently. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much I have to be thankful for,” he said.
With its earthy palette, tropical-minimalist interiors and setting away from the bustle of Mumbai, the farmhouse is shaping up to be less of a conventional luxury property and more of a private sanctuary for Akshay and his family.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More