Akshay Oberoi’s new ₹3 crore Karjat farmhouse is his ‘sanctuary’ away from Mumbai chaos: Take a look inside

Actor Akshay Oberoi has purchased a farmhouse in Karjat, Maharashtra, reportedly worth ₹3 crore. After nearly 1.5 years of construction, the property is now complete and has become a getaway for the actor, his wife and son. From its earthy colour palette to its tropical-minimalist interiors, let’s take a look inside Akshay’s new retreat. (Also read: Step inside a 250-year-old fort in Maheshwar where Rani Ahilyabai Holkar lived, ruled and left her legacy ) Inside Akshay Oberoi’s earthy farmhouse “This farmhouse is more than just a property; it’s my sanctuary. A place where I can disconnect from the chaos of Mumbai and reconnect with myself and my family,” Akshay said. Located in the scenic town of Karjat, the farmhouse has been designed as a holiday home with Oberoi’s personal touch. While landscaping work is still underway, the house is already being used as a private retreat by the actor and his family.

Akshay Oberoi’s Karjat farmhouse is a peaceful nature retreat.

The actor said the idea of owning a home surrounded by nature had always been a dream. “Spending quality time with my wife and son here is truly priceless. It’s where I can relax, rejuvenate, and simply enjoy the little moments of life,” he added. The interiors follow an earthy, Indian-inspired design language, drawing from the colours and textures commonly seen in traditional Indian homes. Warm hues of red and orange, reminiscent of mud and terracotta, form an important part of the design. The overall aesthetic takes cues from tropical minimalism, combining natural elements with a pared-back visual style.

Its interiors embrace earthy Indian tones and tropical minimalism.

A home rooted in nature and family The walls are inspired by traditional terracotta homes, while contrasting furniture and design elements add depth to the spaces. Timber furniture brings warmth to the interiors, while muted accents across seating areas keep the look understated. Rather than relying on an overly polished or luxurious aesthetic, the design appears to focus on creating a relaxed, nature-inspired atmosphere, in keeping with the farmhouse’s purpose as a weekend and holiday retreat.

Terracotta-inspired walls and timber accents add warmth.