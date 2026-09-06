Is overthinking keeping you up at night? Try these 6 techniques to quiet your mind

Your mind can be a powerful tool, but when thoughts keep racing, it can also become exhausting. You may find yourself replaying something that happened earlier in the day or worrying about what could happen tomorrow. Before you know it, hours have passed, and sleep feels further away. The good news is that you do not have to fight every thought. These six gentle techniques can help you step back from the mental noise and return your attention to the present.

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1. Watch your breath, not your thoughts Your breath can serve as a simple anchor because it is always with you. When your mind starts to spiral, bring your attention to one inhale and one exhale. You do not need to control your breathing or make it deeper; notice it. This can help shift your attention away from future worries and back into your body. It can also interrupt the momentum of repetitive thinking. With practice, you may find it easier to return your attention to the present whenever your thoughts begin to run away with you.

2. Name what your mind is doing Instead of getting caught up in every thought, try gently naming what your mind is doing. You might say, "worrying," "planning," "comparing," or "judging." Putting a simple label on a thought can create some distance from it. You begin to see the thought as something your mind is experiencing, rather than something you have to believe or act on immediately. This small shift can help you feel less controlled by your thoughts.

3. Drop the second arrow The first arrow is the painful experience itself. The second arrow is the extra suffering you create by repeatedly reacting to it. For example, someone may say something hurtful. That is the first arrow. But replaying the conversation for hours, imagining what you should have said, or questioning yourself afterwards can add more emotional pain. When something bothers you, pause and ask yourself, "Am I adding more arrows by thinking about this again?" The question can help you recognize when reflection has turned into a cycle of overthinking.

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4. Return to the present through your senses Overthinking often takes you into the past or an imagined future. Your senses can help bring you back to what is happening right now. Notice how your clothes feel against your skin. Listen carefully to the sounds around you. Look at one object and observe its color, texture, and shape. You can also place your palm over your heart and notice its warmth. These simple observations give your attention something real and immediate to focus on.

5. Practice letting go Letting go does not mean forcing yourself to stop thinking. It is more like relaxing your grip on a thought. Imagine holding a handful of sand. The tighter you squeeze, the more it slips through your fingers. When a thought keeps returning, try not to fight it. Instead, allow it to be there without wrestling with it. This approach can soften the urge to obsess over the thought. Letting go is not about rejection. It is about relaxing your need to hold on.