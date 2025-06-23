Want to pop a pimple before a big day? Dermat shares how to do it safely, step by step

Whether it is a brunch reunion with high school frenemies, a big client presentation, or a long-awaited date night with someone finally past the talking stage (stakes have never been higher), a pimple somehow always manages to crash the party. The temptation to squeeze the uninvited pimple out of existence is irresistible as a last-minute effort to tip the scales in our favour and salvage the day. But the brief moment of relief can result in long-term problems and skin woes. Popping a pimple is very tempting.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Trupti D. Agarwal at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital also reiterated the risks of popping a pimple. This impulsive action comes at the cost of damaging the skin barrier. She also shared the steps to safely pop a pimple (only if absolutely necessary), while minimising damage and exercising maximum caution.

Dr. Trupti called out this impulsive behaviour and urged a wake-up call due to the potential risks. She said,“While dermatologists universally advise against popping pimples, we also understand that real life sometimes calls for real-time solutions. While it’s tempting to squeeze away a blemish, remember that even a five-minute mistake can lead to weeks, or even months, of damage. Whenever possible, treat rather than pop. And if breakouts are frequent, see your dermatologist for long-term solutions."

The dermat shared a guide, addressing everything you need to know about pimple popping, from the risks, a step-by-step pimple popping guide with high precautions, and lastly, other safer alternatives:

What can go wrong when you pop a pimple?

Popping a pimple creates skin-deep scars.

Scarring: Breaking the skin improperly can cause long-term scars Hyperpigmentation: Dark spots often follow inflammation or trauma to the skin. Infection: Introducing bacteria with dirty hands or tools can make things worse. Worsening the acne: Squeezing a pimple can push bacteria deeper into the skin. Delayed healing: Improper popping can damage tissue, slowing the skin’s recovery.

Steps on how to safely pop a pimple (only if you really need to)

Although it is not advisable, if really needed, the white head can be a sign of a pimple that's ready to be popped.

If the pimple has a clear white or yellow head, then only it's a sign the pimple is ready. Wash your hands thoroughly and cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser. Apply a warm compress for 5-10 minutes to soften the skin and encourage drainage. Use a sterile needle (wiped with rubbing alcohol) to gently prick the white head, not dig or stab. Wrap clean tissue around your fingers and apply gentle pressure from the sides, not downward. Stop if it doesn’t drain easily; forcing it can cause more harm. Apply an antibacterial spot treatment or hydrocortisone after draining to calm inflammation.

Safer pimple emergency options

Choose pimple patches instead of popping them to prevent scarring of skin.

Hydrocolloid patches: These absorb pus and oil overnight and reduce inflammation without trauma. Ice it down: A few minutes of icing can reduce redness and swelling immediately. Benzoyl Peroxide Spot Treatment: Kills bacteria quickly and shrinks the pimple fast. Salicylic acid gel: Helps unclog pores and reduce surface inflammation. Colour-correcting makeup: A green-tinted concealer can cancel redness, and a good concealer seals the deal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.