Tamannaah Bhatia still swears by this ‘yucky’ saliva hack to fix acne; AIIMS dermatologist reveals if it even works

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia's skin is so healthy and stunning that you'd not think twice before adopting any skincare hacks that she might throw at you. Except, maybe you should. Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the prettiest actors in Bollywood right now but her beauty hacks might not be everyone's cup of tea.

Tamannaah Bhatia's weird skincare hack

In a recent interview with Lallantop, she was asked about her hack to fix pimples, and her answer shocked the audience. “Spit, thook,” she said, as those around her gave disgusted expressions. The host laughed and Tamannaah doubled down on her opinion. She noticed the silence in the room and said, very matter-of-factly, “It works!”

This is not even the first time that she has championed saliva as her go-to acne fixer. Tamannaah in an interview to Pinkvilla in 2021, had said that saliva helps, but encouraged young women to consult medical professionals in case of persisting issues.

She had said, "The strangest thing I've applied is not even that strange. It's that earth-clay kind of thing with apple cider vinegar. I think that's pretty weird because I don't remember how I got convinced into putting that on my face."

She continued, “This probably comes under your question 'what is the weirdest thing you've put on your face' but the fact remains your own saliva, the one which is in the morning, actually has the ability to dry out your... It sounds a bit gross, but it actually does work.”

What do doctors say?

However, doctors may not agree. In a video that she shared in December 2024, AIIMS dermatologist Dr Gargi Taneja debunked the myth that saliva could help fix acne.

She said, “This is a common misconception that application of saliva on your pimples as well as rubbing it on your face can result in healthy and glowing skin as well as can decrease the acne. It should not be done because it can result in lots of side effects compared to benefits.”

She added, “In our saliva, because of unhealthy oral condition, poor dental hygiene, lots of unhealthy bacterial proliferation, the pH of the saliva is acidic instead of being alkaline. So when we apply this acidic saliva on the face, it can: 1) burst in your acne, 2) can damage your skin barrier and 3) then can destroy your healthy skin too. Also, since the bacteria are not commensals but are harmful, it can result in a lot of infection on your skin also. So beware before following these trends.”

She further explained in the caption of her post, "Using Human Saliva for Acne is a Bad Idea:

1. Bacteria Risk: Your mouth contains bacteria that can worsen acne and cause infections.

2. Irritation: Saliva enzymes can irritate your skin, leading to more redness and breakouts.

3. pH Imbalance: Saliva's pH can disrupt your skin's natural balance, making acne worse.

4. Ineffective: Saliva lacks the necessary properties to treat acne effectively.

5. Unhygienic: Applying saliva can introduce more impurities, further worsening your skin.

Stick to dermatologist-approved treatments for clear, healthy skin!"

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.