5 coffee makers that will instantly elevate your kitchen

If you are a coffee lover, you must know how the first refreshing sip of coffee can set the tone for the entire day. This is why owning the right coffee machine could make a big difference and make your mornings go from rushed to rewarding with just a single cup. Therefore, if you are in the lookout for feature-filled coffee makers that brew perfection, then we have got you covered. We have listed 5 top-rated coffee makers at affordable prices that may come to your liking, and help you find the right one that fulfils your coffee needs. Here's a list of 5 coffee machines to satisfy your coffee cravings, and narrow your research.(Pexels)

This coffee maker could come out as a standout machine as it offers 15-bar high-pressure extraction. It features an analogue dial thermometer and 2 thermostats to adjust the temperature of water or milk and the foam, allowing users to customise their cup of coffee based on their preferences. The AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker could be a great choice for coffee lovers, and to have cafe-style coffee at home.

Specifications Power / Wattage 1100 Watts Pressure 15 Bar Water Tank Capacity 1.5 L Item Weight 1.4 Kgs Reasons to buy Strong extraction power Dual temperature control Stainless steel body Reasons to avoid No built-in grinder Short power cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are appreciating its cafe-quality results. Many have also talked about its minimalist design, easy operation, and that it is a value-for-money coffee maker.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker comes with a durable and stylish build with a stainless steel body. It also offers strong extraction power and dual temperature control support.

This coffee maker by Morphy Richards offers both drip and espresso brewing styles. It also offers 15-bar high-pressure extraction, 1 litre capacity, a stainless steel filter, and much more. The coffee maker also allows users to set a timer to brew drip coffee automatically at a given time. It also offers manual milk frothing and steam adjustment levels for cappuccinos and lattes.

Specifications Capacity 1 Litre Pressure 15 Bars Wattage 1850 Watts Warranty 2 years Reasons to buy Programmable brewing Keeps coffee hot with warming plate 15-bar pressure Reasons to avoid Manual frothing Average carafe capacity No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have talked about its easy-to-use control panel. However, it has received mixed reviews on its design and durability. Many buyers have highlighted that it makes great coffee.

Why choose this product?

With its Programmable brewing feature, users can set the machine in advance for their morning sips. It also offers a frothing mechanism, allowing users to make versatile choices.

Another great pick for a coffee machine is the Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342. This machine also offers a programming system, allowing you to set the preparation of your coffee 24 hours in advance. If you are an individual or living with family, the coffee machine can brew multiple cups in one go. In addition, it comes with an aesthetically pleasing design that will fit right in any corner of the house.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Litres Wattage 2000W Pressure 15 Bars Item weight 2.9 kg Reasons to buy Programmable brewing Suitable capacity Elegant design Reasons to avoid No espresso function No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers have talked about its easy-to-use and easy-to-clean mechanism. However, many have mentioned its low-capacity water tank

Why choose this product?

The Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342 has an attractive retro look, but it also offers advanced features like a programmable brewing system, easy preparation, and others.

It is a German-inspired espresso coffee maker compatible with both coffee pods and ground coffee. It comes with a 20-bar pressure system, an adjustable frother steam wand, cup warmer tray. It is a compact coffee machine, allowing users to keep it in any corner of the house. The company is also offering 1-year warranty; therefore, buyers can enjoy long-term service.

Specifications Pressure 20 Bars Wattage 1050 Watts Capacity 2 cups Item weight 5.3 kg Reasons to buy High 20-bar pressure Adjustable brewing Time Auto shut-off Reasons to avoid Small water tank Semi-automatic operation No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have appreciated the espresso machine's vintage kitchen look and also praised its easy-to-clean design.

Why choose this product?

The Der Espresso Coffee Machine is perfect for home coffee makers as it comes with features like adjustable brew timing, auto shut-off for security, but it is perfect for individual or small family usage.

The last top-rated coffee machine pick we have is from Costar, which claims to offer an exceptional coffee brewing experience. The Costar 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine comes with a 20 Bar high-pressure pump, and it is powered by an Italian pump and a 1450W motor for rich coffee extraction. This could be an ideal choice for coffee lovers as it can not only brew espresso, but lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos as well.

Specifications Capacity 992 grams Wattage 1450 Watts Pressure 20 bars Item weight 3.06 kg Reasons to buy High-Pressure Pump Italian Pump + 1450W Motor Versatile Coffee Options Reasons to avoid Limited Capacity Semi-Automatic Operation Brand-Specific Service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have praised its barista-quality coffee and multiple brew sizes. It is also easy to use and clean.

Why choose this product?

The coffee machine offers versatile coffee options, making it an ideal choice for daily cravings.

What are the different types of coffee machines? And what is the right type to buy?

Coffee machines are mainly of three types: drip coffee maker, semi-automatic espresso machine, or a combination machine. Choosing the type will be based on the buyer's preference for coffee type.

What should be the ideal size of a coffee machine?

While selecting a machine based on its design, consider your available counter space and how many cups you brew at once. For personal use or small households, a compact or standard-sized machine could be a great choice.

What is the right budget for buying a coffee machine?

Coffee machines come in several different sizes and models, ranging from Rs. 1000. The budget will be based on your requirements.

Top 3 features of the best coffee machines

5 best coffee machine Capacity Top features Ideal for AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker 1.5 Litres Frother wand, double temperature control, 2 Separate thermostats Individual or small house hold. Morphy Richards DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee Maker 1 Litre Espressos and Drip coffee functions, warm tray, programmable controls Individual or small house hold. Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1.5 Litres 24-hour programmable timer, auto shut off, warm tray Individual or small house hold. Der Espresso Coffee Machine 1 Litre Adjustable brewing time, 51mm portafilter Stainless steel portafilter baskets, high pressure bar Individual or small house hold. Costar 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine 1.04 Litre Italian pump, 20 Bar high-pressure pump, Frothing wand Individual or small house hold.

Factors to consider while buying a coffee machine

Check the type of coffee machine based on your requirements; it could be a Drip / American Coffee Maker, an Espresso Machine, or a combination of both.

Check the pressure and extraction bar to ensure rich crema and proper extraction.

Analyse its milk frothing capabilities; a frothing/steam control could be more helpful.

Check water tank capacity and carafe size.

Analyse its ease of use and maintenance, from button controls to cleaning the machines.

FAQs What does the “bar pressure” specification mean? In coffee machines, the bar pressure indicates how much pressure the pump uses to force hot water through the coffee grounds.

What kind of warranty or after‑sales support to expect? Expect at least 1–2 years of warranty with after-sales support.

How much coffee can the machine brew at once? The number of cups will depend on the machine's capacity, such as 1 Litre or 1.5 Litre.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.