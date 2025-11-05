Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
5 coffee makers that will instantly elevate your kitchen

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 10:00 am IST

Discover top coffee makers like AGARO Imperial and Costar machines. Each offers unique features to help coffee enthusiasts find the perfect brewing companion.

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System,1100W. View Details checkDetails

₹9,199

Morphy Richards DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee Maker|Drip & Espresso| 15 bar Pressure| Digital Display|Removable Drip Tray| Upto 10 cups* of Coffee| Keep Warm Tray| 2-Yr Warranty by Brand|Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,400

Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342, Tempered Glass Carafe, up to 12 Cups, 24 Hour Programming Timer, Auto Shut-Off, Drip-Proof, Heated Plate, 1.5 L Capacity, 2000W (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹7,000

KUCHENBAU Der Espresso Coffee Machine (Compatible with Coffee Pods & Coffee Powder) With Frother Steam Wand for Milk - Make Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

Costar 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine with Steam Wand, Stainless Steel, 1350W Quick Heating Coffee Maker Machine for Home,Pressure Indicator, Compact Espresso Maker for Home Barista for Espresso/Latte View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

If you are a coffee lover, you must know how the first refreshing sip of coffee can set the tone for the entire day. This is why owning the right coffee machine could make a big difference and make your mornings go from rushed to rewarding with just a single cup. Therefore, if you are in the lookout for feature-filled coffee makers that brew perfection, then we have got you covered. We have listed 5 top-rated coffee makers at affordable prices that may come to your liking, and help you find the right one that fulfils your coffee needs.

Here's a list of 5 coffee machines to satisfy your coffee cravings, and narrow your research.(Pexels)
Loading...

This coffee maker could come out as a standout machine as it offers 15-bar high-pressure extraction. It features an analogue dial thermometer and 2 thermostats to adjust the temperature of water or milk and the foam, allowing users to customise their cup of coffee based on their preferences. The AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker could be a great choice for coffee lovers, and to have cafe-style coffee at home.

Specifications

Power / Wattage
1100 Watts
Pressure
15 Bar
Water Tank Capacity
1.5 L
Item Weight
1.4 Kgs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong extraction power

affiliate-tick

Dual temperature control

affiliate-tick

Stainless steel body

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No built-in grinder

affiliate-cross

Short power cable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers are appreciating its cafe-quality results. Many have also talked about its minimalist design, easy operation, and that it is a value-for-money coffee maker.

Why choose this product?

The AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker comes with a durable and stylish build with a stainless steel body. It also offers strong extraction power and dual temperature control support.

Loading...

This coffee maker by Morphy Richards offers both drip and espresso brewing styles. It also offers 15-bar high-pressure extraction, 1 litre capacity, a stainless steel filter, and much more. The coffee maker also allows users to set a timer to brew drip coffee automatically at a given time. It also offers manual milk frothing and steam adjustment levels for cappuccinos and lattes.

Specifications

Capacity
1 Litre
Pressure
15 Bars
Wattage
1850 Watts
Warranty
2 years

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Programmable brewing

affiliate-tick

Keeps coffee hot with warming plate

affiliate-tick

15-bar pressure

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Manual frothing

affiliate-cross

Average carafe capacity

affiliate-cross

No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have talked about its easy-to-use control panel. However, it has received mixed reviews on its design and durability. Many buyers have highlighted that it makes great coffee.

Why choose this product?

With its Programmable brewing feature, users can set the machine in advance for their morning sips. It also offers a frothing mechanism, allowing users to make versatile choices.

Loading...

Another great pick for a coffee machine is the Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342. This machine also offers a programming system, allowing you to set the preparation of your coffee 24 hours in advance. If you are an individual or living with family, the coffee machine can brew multiple cups in one go. In addition, it comes with an aesthetically pleasing design that will fit right in any corner of the house.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Litres
Wattage
2000W
Pressure
15 Bars
Item weight
2.9 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Programmable brewing

affiliate-tick

Suitable capacity

affiliate-tick

Elegant design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No espresso function

affiliate-cross

No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers have talked about its easy-to-use and easy-to-clean mechanism. However, many have mentioned its low-capacity water tank

Why choose this product?

The Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine 1342 has an attractive retro look, but it also offers advanced features like a programmable brewing system, easy preparation, and others.

Loading...

It is a German-inspired espresso coffee maker compatible with both coffee pods and ground coffee. It comes with a 20-bar pressure system, an adjustable frother steam wand, cup warmer tray. It is a compact coffee machine, allowing users to keep it in any corner of the house. The company is also offering 1-year warranty; therefore, buyers can enjoy long-term service.

Specifications

Pressure
20 Bars
Wattage
1050 Watts
Capacity
2 cups
Item weight
5.3 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High 20-bar pressure

affiliate-tick

Adjustable brewing Time

affiliate-tick

Auto shut-off

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Small water tank

affiliate-cross

Semi-automatic operation

affiliate-cross

No built-in grinder

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have appreciated the espresso machine's vintage kitchen look and also praised its easy-to-clean design.

Why choose this product?

The Der Espresso Coffee Machine is perfect for home coffee makers as it comes with features like adjustable brew timing, auto shut-off for security, but it is perfect for individual or small family usage.

Loading...

The last top-rated coffee machine pick we have is from Costar, which claims to offer an exceptional coffee brewing experience. The Costar 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine comes with a 20 Bar high-pressure pump, and it is powered by an Italian pump and a 1450W motor for rich coffee extraction. This could be an ideal choice for coffee lovers as it can not only brew espresso, but lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos as well.

Specifications

Capacity
992 grams
Wattage
1450 Watts
Pressure
20 bars
Item weight
3.06 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-Pressure Pump

affiliate-tick

Italian Pump + 1450W Motor

affiliate-tick

Versatile Coffee Options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited Capacity

affiliate-cross

Semi-Automatic Operation

affiliate-cross

Brand-Specific Service

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers have praised its barista-quality coffee and multiple brew sizes. It is also easy to use and clean.

Why choose this product?

The coffee machine offers versatile coffee options, making it an ideal choice for daily cravings.

What are the different types of coffee machines? And what is the right type to buy?

Coffee machines are mainly of three types: drip coffee maker, semi-automatic espresso machine, or a combination machine. Choosing the type will be based on the buyer's preference for coffee type.

What should be the ideal size of a coffee machine?

While selecting a machine based on its design, consider your available counter space and how many cups you brew at once. For personal use or small households, a compact or standard-sized machine could be a great choice.

What is the right budget for buying a coffee machine?

Coffee machines come in several different sizes and models, ranging from Rs. 1000. The budget will be based on your requirements.

Top 3 features of the best coffee machines

5 best coffee machineCapacityTop featuresIdeal for

AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker

1.5 LitresFrother wand, double temperature control, 2 Separate thermostatsIndividual or small house hold.

Morphy Richards DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee Maker

1 LitreEspressos and Drip coffee functions, warm tray, programmable controlsIndividual or small house hold.

Ariete Vintage American Coffee Machine

1.5 Litres24-hour programmable timer, auto shut off, warm trayIndividual or small house hold.

Der Espresso Coffee Machine

1 LitreAdjustable brewing time, 51mm portafilter Stainless steel portafilter baskets, high pressure barIndividual or small house hold.

Costar 20 Bar Espresso Coffee Machine

1.04  LitreItalian pump, 20 Bar high-pressure pump, Frothing wandIndividual or small house hold.

Factors to consider while buying a coffee machine

  • Check the type of coffee machine based on your requirements; it could be a Drip / American Coffee Maker, an Espresso Machine, or a combination of both.
  • Check the pressure and extraction bar to ensure rich crema and proper extraction.
  • Analyse its milk frothing capabilities; a frothing/steam control could be more helpful.
  • Check water tank capacity and carafe size.
  • Analyse its ease of use and maintenance, from button controls to cleaning the machines.

  • What does the “bar pressure” specification mean?

    In coffee machines, the bar pressure indicates how much pressure the pump uses to force hot water through the coffee grounds.

  • What kind of warranty or after‑sales support to expect?

    Expect at least 1–2 years of warranty with after-sales support.

  • How much coffee can the machine brew at once?

    The number of cups will depend on the machine's capacity, such as 1 Litre or 1.5 Litre.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
