Physician explains risks of using expired medicine: Should you panic after accidentally taking a pill past expiry date?

Should you panic after accidentally taking expired medicine? The simple answer is no. Now, the explanation: you shouldn't panic, but you should know that the effectiveness of expired medicine might be reduced, and in some cases, it could be harmful, Dr Rahul Mehta, a general physician, told HT Lifestyle.

Some medicines, like antibiotics, can be risky

He said, “One of the most common misconceptions I encounter is that expired medicines become instantly toxic or dangerous. That’s not entirely accurate. Expiry dates on medicines are based on the period during which the manufacturer can guarantee full potency and safety, under specific storage conditions.”

Dr Mehta added, “The truth is, many medicines may retain much of their effectiveness even after the expiry date, but their potency may reduce over time. This can be especially risky in critical medications like antibiotics, heart medications, or insulin — where a reduced dose could mean ineffective treatment or worsening of the condition.”

According to him, contrary to popular belief, 'expired medicines rarely turn harmful chemically', however, the risk lies in their ‘unpredictability’: “For instance, degraded compounds may irritate the stomach or cause mild reactions. More importantly, relying on a weakened drug can delay proper care or mask symptoms.”

Are solid tablets safer past expiry date?

“Another common myth is that solid tablets are safer past expiry than liquid formulations. While it's true that liquids degrade faster, improper storage (heat, moisture, sunlight) can compromise both forms. As a physician, my advice is simple: don’t panic if you’ve accidentally taken an expired pill, but avoid making a habit of it. Always store medicines properly and check dates regularly. When in doubt, consult a doctor before continuing expired medication,” Dr Mehta said.

Jeevan Kasara, director and CEO, Steris Healthcare Pvt Ltd told HT Lifestyle that many people think expired medications are 'less effective' than their purchased counterparts, but the reality is ‘far more complicated and serious than that’.

“The expiration date is not a random number or guess; rather, it results from thorough testing that confirms a medicine’s safety, potency, and important effects during the shelf life under proper storage. After the expiration date, the chemical composition of the medicine starts to change,” he said.

Jeevan shared that while some medications may only lose potency, others, especially antibiotics, insulin, or liquid formulations, 'can become unstable or even harmful'. “Expired medication could result in inadequate recovery, increased side effects, or prolonged recovery time with chronic diseases or serious medical conditions,” he said.

Stop using expired medicines as backup

He warned against using expired medicines as backup options during unexpected emergencies: “Using outdated medications as fresh prescriptions is wrong no matter the situation.”

Agreeing, Sujay Santra, founder and CEO, iKure said, “In many villages, it’s common to hold on to leftover medicines — just in case. A few painkillers from last year, a half-used antibiotic, or a syrup with a faded label often find their way back into use when someone feels sick. After all, why waste a pill that looks fine? But this habit, though well-meaning, can be risky.”

He added, “Expired medicines may not work the way they should. Sometimes, they do nothing at all. Other times, especially with antibiotics, they can leave infections half-treated. This helps bacteria become stronger — and harder to kill next time. That’s howantimicrobial resistance (AMR)grows, quietly, one dose at a time. A simple step like checking expiry dates or not sharing someone else’s tablets can prevent serious health problems. When in doubt, ask a doctor. Safe choices today can save lives tomorrow.”

How to dispose of expired medicines properly?

Jeevan said proper disposal is critical as well — flushing or throwing them into the trash is hazardous to the environment: “Many pharmacies have take-back programs that are safer and more responsible. In short, it is best to avoid the temptation of outdated medications as they pose a real risk. For your well-being, opting for tried methods is always a more reliable option.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.