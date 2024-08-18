Medical emergencies can occur anytime, especially when one least expects it however, being ready and knowing how to react can make a difference in the results during such situations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Nabar, Director - Emergency Dept and Community Medicine at SL Raheja Hospital in Mahim, outlined the five vital actions that every person should know to tackle and handle a medical emergency - How to handle medical emergencies? 5 essential steps everyone should be aware of (Photo by Red Cross)

1. Evaluate the circumstances:

In any medical emergency, the most important thing to do is to remain composed and act fast to gather information. Keep an eye on the individual who needs medical attention and check if they have consciousness, have respiration, check if the victim has deep wounds, or significant bleeding. You can determine the next course of action and gauge the seriousness of the situation with the help of this brief assessment.

2. Call for help:

After assessing the injured victim and the situation, immediately call for professional help. When you contact on the emergency number in your area, provide them with clear, concise information about the location and nature of the emergency. Explain the individual's condition to the operator so they can dispatch the appropriate emergency services. This step ensures that professional medical assistance is on its way while you start initial care.

3. Provide basic first aid:

As you wait for emergency personnel to come, give the patient basic first aid as needed including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), if they are not breathing or do not have a pulse. Apply direct pressure on the wound to stop heavy bleeding in order to minimise blood loss. If victim has suffered burns, use water to cool the damaged area. Knowing the basics of first aid can save a life and assist stabilize a victim until help arrives.

4. Prevent further harm:

When there is a medical emergency, preventing more damage is essential. Do not transfer someone unless they are in immediate danger (e.g., a fire, a falling structure), especially if you suspect a spinal injury. Inadequate movement of an individual may worsen their injuries. Maintain the person's comfort and avoid excessive movement even as you make sure that the surroundings are safe and free of any risks.

5. Gather information:

As you wait for emergency services, learn as much as you can about the person and the circumstances. This contains information on their current medications, allergies they may have, medical history, and the specifics of the event that prompted the emergency. The medical staff who take over the patient's care will find this information extremely helpful in determining when appropriate therapy should be started.

Dr Amit Nabar said, “Your efforts in the initial minutes of any medical emergency are crucial. You may effectively manage a medical emergency and possibly save a life by adhering to these five critical steps - assessing the situation, phoning for help, administering basic first aid, preventing additional harm, and gathering appropriate information. It is essential to give yourself the knowledge and abilities you need to react calmly in an emergency, think about enrolling in a certified first aid and CPR course. Remember, a composed and knowledgeable reaction can make all the difference.”