Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist says ‘eat 1–2 whole eggs every day’, explains why yolks are good for your heart health

For years, egg yolks have been unfairly blamed for raising cholesterol and increasing heart attack risk. Many health-conscious individuals and gym-goers often separate the yolk from the white, assuming it’s the “unhealthy” part of the egg. But what if that golden centre you’ve been tossing away is actually packed with powerful nutrients your body needs? Dr Vatsya clarifies that egg yolks provide essential nutrients and are not harmful to heart health. (Freepik)

Breaking this common myth, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist, Fortis Vasant Kunj Hospital, Delhi, explains in his October 29 Instagram post why both egg whites and whole eggs are excellent sources of nutrition.

Are egg yolks really bad for your heart

“Egg yolk is not a shortcut to a heart attack, absolutely not! Both egg whites and whole eggs are high-quality sources of protein. One whole egg contains 6 grams of protein, and about 40% of that comes from the yolk,” says Dr Vatsya.

He adds that the yolk is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, compounds that help protect your eyes from screen-related strain, along with vitamin D, a nutrient that’s not easily available even in milk.

Whole eggs vs egg whites: Which is better for you

“Gym lovers, listen up, research shows that whole eggs promote muscle protein synthesis better than just egg whites,” he explains. “While egg whites are a lean protein source with low calories, zero fat, and help boost good cholesterol, they lack many essential micronutrients.”

Dr. Vatsya recommends one to two whole eggs daily for health benefits. (Google Gemini)

For those wondering how many eggs are safe, Dr Vatsya clarifies, “For a healthy adult, having one to two whole eggs daily is completely fine. So think about it, do you just want protein, or a complete superfood?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.