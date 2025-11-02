California gastroenterologist ranks 10 most popular Indian snacks: Where does your favourite samosa, pav bhaji stand?

As the evening strikes, there's a strong craving for something savoury. The taste buds long for something crunchy, salty or spicy to make the long day feel lighter. But not all snacks are healthy. Even if you think it's only for one day, soon it becomes a habit, and every other day you unconsciously seem to reach out for snacks. Whether it is the all time favourite samosa or street-food classics like pav bhaji, find out how your favourite snack ranks on the health metre. (Pexels)

California-based gastroenterologist Dr Pal Manickam ranked 10 Indian snacks in his November 1 Instagram post, with 10 being the most unhealthy to 1 most healthy.

10. Golgappa

Golgappa, despite being a fan favourite comes last on the doctor's ranking list. Aside from the hygiene factor, Dr Manickam noted, “Panipuri is deep fried, spicy water can trigger acidity, bloating and gas.”

9. Bhujia

Bhujia is often paired with chai and is an evening staple. But it brings trouble for gut health. “Highly processed foods, full of emulsifiers, and are bad for your gut microbiome,” said Dr Manikam. Often, many reach out for bhujia to curb their evening cravings, but it comes with a big cost of upsetting their gut balance.

8. Pakoras

Pakora is a hero snack during the rainy season. It is another snack that's often paired with tea. The savoury crunch of the fritters may feel comforting, but it wrecks your gut health. “Deep-fried snacks are heavier on the stomach,” said Dr Manickam. They may lift the mood for a moment, but it's not for the long run, as the gut-brain axis ties gut balance with mood.

7. Samosa

Another classic snack that is widely loved, but samosa, too, is high up on the danger scale. According to the gastroenterologist, it is deep-fried, which is a big red flag. Samosa is also made of refined flour, all of which adds up and causes abdominal bloating.

6. Pav Bhaji

You may think it is healthy because the bhaji is basically a mashed vegetable curry made with potatoes, onions, and tomatoes, but it also carries a risk. Dr Manickam revealed that while the veggies are good, the butter is what makes this food unhealthy. Loads of butter are poured into the bhaji when they are made. And even the pav is refined carb.

5. Momo

Whether momo is healthy or not depends on which type you are having. There is a variety of momo in the market, from steamed to fried. The gastroenterologist advised to stay away from fried momo, saying it is a ‘big no-no.’ If one is craving momo, then he suggested going for steamed ones. He also urged being mindful of the sauces as they may upset the gut.

4. Masala khakra

“If made from whole wheat and baked, it's a good snack in moderation,” said Dr Manickam. It makes for a tasty snack as it is both savoury and does not disrupt gut balance when eaten in moderation.

3. Corn cob

While corn cob, seasoned with lemon and chilli, is gut-friendly, it can bloat certain people, highlighted the gastroenterologist.

2. Makhana

The gastroenterologist stated that makhana is his favourite snack, and he regularly eats it. Talking about the benefits, he shared, “ It is low in fat, gentle on the stomach, and relatively rich in protein.”

1. Boiled sundal

Boiled sundal bags the top position in the gastroenterologist's list because of how valuable it is for gut. “Most gut-friendly of all, rich in protein and easy on digestion for most people,” he added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.