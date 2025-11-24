Is saunf water good for you? A closer look at medicinal properties of fennel seeds

Saunf water in the morning has become a regular part of the lifestyle for many people around the world. How does it help a person’s health? Fennel seeds, popularly known as saunf, have a diverse set of uses in Indian cuisine. It is used both as a spice and an after-meal mouth freshener. It is also a key ingredient in paans. However, one less appreciated aspect of this spice is its health benefits. Saunf Water benefits(Unsplash)

Fennel water benefits

Saunf water, or water that has had fennel seeds soaked in it overnight, is a highly beneficial concoction. Drinking it aids digestion as it helps your stomach produce enzymes and digestive juices, as per Healthline.

It is also a great help if you are looking to lose weight, as saunf water provides a feeling of satiety and curbs constant cravings. It also flushes out toxins from the body, which are harmful.

One lesser-known aspect of fennel seeds is that they contain phytoestrogens, which help bring about hormonal balance in the body. This is especially useful for women experiencing irregular periods or menopausal symptoms.

Healthline also points out that saunf is endowed with antioxidants like flavonoids, polyphenols, and quercetin. These not only repair cell damage but also make your body more resistant to heart ailments and cancer.

In fact, saunf water is especially useful for the health of the heart as it is capable of controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Lastly, those who struggle with mucus and phlegm buildup in their sinuses can use saunf water to clear their respiratory system. It makes this drink very useful for the winter months.

One of the biggest and most well-known qualities of fennel seeds is their ability to fight gas. According to Healthline, this is due to the presence of fibre and anti-inflammatory properties in the fennel seeds. This is also the reason why fennel seeds, in plain or sugar-coated form, have become an after-meal indulgence.

The richness of these seeds when it comes to fibre content is the main reason why it is an antidote to bloating. Saunf contains insoluble fibres, which reduce the amount of gas the stomach produces. The anti-inflammatory properties associated with fennel seeds also make it useful for treating swelling or irritation of the intestines.

Healthline also cites a 2017 study, which says that a chemical known as anethole, found in fennel seeds, relaxes muscles in the digestive tract, causing improved digestion.

Apart from fennel seed-infused water, this spice can also be used in teas and eaten directly to avail of its benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.