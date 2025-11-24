Nutritionist shares 12 health benefits of til ladoo: Why this sesame seed sweet can be your winter superfood

When it comes to traditional Indian sweets, sesame ladoo stands out as a wholesome and nostalgic choice. These crunchy, tasty treats are packed with energy and are not only delicious but also nutritious. Many people enjoy them during festivals like Makar Sankranti, while others consider them a healthy snack option. Sesame ladoo or til ladoo is a great addition to your winter diet. They offer benefits over processed sweets, have good nutritional value, and can help support your overall health when included in your daily routine. What are the benefits of til laddu?(Adobe Stock)

What is til ladoo?

Til ladoo, or sesame ladoo, are round sweets made from roasted sesame seeds, jaggery (a natural sweetener), and ghee, and they are often flavoured with cardamom. "These treats come from Indian cuisine and are especially popular during festivals like Makar Sankranti, nutritionist Avni Kaul tells Health Shots. They not only taste good but also provide energy, making them great for winter. You can also find variations with added desiccated coconut, which makes them even more appealing.

Nutritional profile of til ladoo

Before we talk about the health benefits, let's look at the great nutritional value of til ke ladoo. These small energy balls are packed with important nutrients, providing:

Calcium is excellent for bone health.

Iron is important for good blood circulation.

Magnesium supports muscle and nerve function.

Copper and phosphorus contribute to overall vitality

B vitamins are for energy metabolism.

How many calories are in 1 til ladoo?

"Each ladoo has about 62 calories, making them a guilt-free treat. They are perfect for growing children who need plenty of energy," says Kaul. Further, outlining the benefits, the expert shares:

1. Til ladoo can be a good source of fiber

Til ke ladoo are made from sesame seeds, which are high in oil and provide a good amount of dietary fiber. Eating fiber can help you manage your weight and lower your risk of heart disease. Additionally, these ladoos release energy slowly, making them an excellent snack for any time of the day.

2. Lowers cholesterol

Worried about cholesterol? Sesame seeds, the main ingredient in til ladoo, contain healthy fats that can help lower cholesterol levels. These fats are known as polyunsaturated fats, and studies published in the American Heart Association show they can reduce bad cholesterol (LDL), which helps keep your heart healthy. Eating a ladoo each day might help control your cholesterol!

3. Aids digestion

Til ladoo is high in fiber and can help with digestive problems. "If you have constipation or irregular bowel movements, eating these sweet treats can help relieve them", says Kaul. They also support a healthy digestive system, which is important for overall well-being.

4. Supports healthy skin and hair

Sesame seeds contain zinc and Vitamin E, which are suitable for healthy skin and hair. "These nutrients can keep your skin looking young and help reduce blemishes", says the expert.

5. Rich in plant protein

Protein is important for growth, repair, and overall health. Til ladoo is an excellent source of plant-based protein, especially for vegetarians and those who want to increase their protein intake naturally. They also contain amino acids such as methionine and cysteine, which are uncommon in other legumes, adding to their nutritional value.

6. May help lower blood pressure

If you have high blood pressure, til ladoo has benefits. These ladoos are high in magnesium, which can lower blood pressure. They also contain antioxidants that help prevent plaque buildup in the arteries, supporting better heart health.

7. Cancer prevention properties

"Sesame seeds have natural compounds that protect DNA from damage and can help stop cell mutations", says Kaul. While no food can entirely prevent cancer, adding til ke ladoo to your diet can be a tasty way to move toward a healthier lifestyle.

8. Strengthens bones

Both children and adults can gain from the calcium, magnesium, and zinc in til ke ladoo. These nutrients are important for bone growth and maintenance. As winter often makes us less active due to the cold, strong bones help us stay active and healthy.

9. Anti-inflammatory properties

If you have inflammation-related issues, til ladoo may help you feel better. They have natural anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce discomfort, especially during colder months. These treats are particularly good for people prone to inflammatory conditions.

10. Abundant in antioxidants

Til ladoo are a great source of antioxidants. These compounds help fight free radicals in the body, which can cause cell damage and lead to chronic diseases. Adding antioxidants to your diet can improve your health and lower your risk of illness.

11. Immune system booster

Til ladoos are high in Vitamin B, E, zinc, and iron, which all help strengthen your immune system. This makes it easier for your body to fight off illnesses. Enjoying a ladoo gives you both comfort and health benefits!

12. Does not spike blood sugar levels

If you're careful about your sugar intake, til ladoo are a wise choice. "They are made with jaggery instead of refined sugar, which helps keep blood sugar levels steady. Jaggery also helps purify the blood," says Kaul. Plus, since sesame seeds are low in carbohydrates, you can enjoy this treat without experiencing a sugar crash.

