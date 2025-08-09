Lucknowites celebrates Raksha Bandhan in style: Sweet treats, designer rakhis and mega sales mark the festival

The festival of bonds is here, and Lucknowites are geared up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in style. Merchants, malls, bakeries and mithaiwallahs have gone all out to make the festival special for all. Sawan delights like Malai Ghewar are the fasting selling item on Raksha Bandhan(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

Market is flooded with designer rakhis(Photo: Deepak Gupta/HT)

Sweet delights

Sawan sweets are the order of the day. "Raksha Bandhan marks the end of Sawan, so Malai Ghewar is the hottest selling item along with our specialities like Malai Gulouri," says Marika Gupta of Ram Asrey Sweets.

Srijal Gupta of Madhurima Sweets notes customers have "very personalised choices" this year. "While people want to present a bouquet of sweets, Sawan delights still rule at our outlet. Tradition sweets sell well but customers are also looking for healty options," adds the owner.

Artisanal bakery Buttercup Bungalow has gone the extra mile by introducing designer rakhis from Kolkata alongside sweet goodies including Mini Delight Donuts, Mango Tres Leches Box, Dry Fruit Ladoos and Tuxedo Hampers.

Fashion fervour

With festivals, fashion is never far behind. Malls are offering heavy discounts, with Independence Day sales coinciding to create perfect shopping conditions.

Romaa Agrawal and others during the Raksha Bandhan edition Ikaai exhibition held in Lucknow recently

Local exhibitors have launched special fashion and lifestyle exhibitions catering to festival shoppers. Fashion designer Romaa Agrawal, who held the Ikaai exhibition, says, “The Sawan edition is our best one, packed with celebrations, and Raksha Bandhan is the highlight.”

A festival special exhibition held in city

FICCI Flo recently concluded a successful Sawan and Raksha Bandhan themed exhibition.

Malls are capitalizing on the dual festival season. "Most brands are offering their best sales during this period. It's a great coincidence that Raksha Bandhan falls just before Independence Day, giving shoppers more choices and better deals," says Yogendra Arya, General Manager of Crown Mall.

Major shopping destinations like Phoenix Palassio and Lulu Mall have rolled out special promotions across their hypermarkets and entertainment zones. "Our restaurants, lounges and recreation zones all have attractive festive offers," shares a Phoenix United Mall marketing representative.