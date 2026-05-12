Chef Ranveer Brar shares summer special mango phirni recipe: See step-by-step preparation

In the country where biryani is an emotion, phirni needs no introduction. No Mughlai meal is complete without this dessert, which can be described as a sort of ground rice pudding. Like any other dessert, phirni can also get a seasonal touch, as celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar demonstrated with his mango phirni recipe. Ranveer Brar's mango phirni recipe can be made at home in just 30 minutes. (@RanveerBrar/YouTube)

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The cooking time for the dish is approximately 30 minutes, and the quantities of ingredients listed below are sufficient for two to four servings. According to Ranveer Brar, a good phirni can be made by maintaining the ratio of 50, 100 and one litre. That means 50 grams of rice, 100 grams of sugar, and one litre of milk.

“This ratio is very important. If there is extra rice, the dish will turn into halwa. If the rice is less, it will turn into lassi,” he stated on the recipe video that he uploaded on YouTube in May 2020. The detailed recipe is as follows.