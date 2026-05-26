Love seafood? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe packed with rich flavours

If seafood is your comfort food, Chef Ranveer Brar ’s spicy fish curry recipe deserves a spot on your menu. Packed with bold spices, rich flavours and a delicious coastal touch, this dish promises a comforting meal perfect for lunch or dinner. So, put on your chef’s hat and let’s dive into the flavourful recipe. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur calls atta uttapam 'rare meal' he can eat all day; shares easy step-by-step recipe )

For fish curry Remaining mustard oil

1 bay leaf

½ tsp onion seeds (kalonji)

1 inch ginger, julienned

2 fresh green chillies, slit in half

½ cup onion paste

Fried potato

½ tsp degi red chilli powder

Water as required

Salt to taste

1 medium tomato, cubed (optional)

Fried fish

Fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn For garnish Fresh coriander leaves Process: For marinating fish 1. Apply turmeric powder and salt evenly on both sides of the fish. Keep aside for further use.

For frying 2. Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry the marinated fish on medium-high heat from both sides until golden brown. Remove and keep aside.

3. In the same oil, add the potato wedges and fry until golden brown. Remove and keep aside for later use.

For fish curry 4. In the same pan with the remaining oil, add bay leaf, onion seeds, ginger julienne and green chillies. Sauté for a few seconds.

5. Add onion paste and cook on medium heat until it turns light brown and the oil starts separating.

6. Now add fried potatoes, degi red chilli powder, water and salt. Cook until the potatoes are completely done.

7. Add cubed tomatoes and fried fish. Stir gently to avoid breaking the fish pieces.

8. After a minute, switch off the flame, cover the pan and let it rest for 5–6 minutes.

9. Remove the lid, add fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice. Garnish with more coriander leaves before serving.