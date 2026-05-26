Love seafood? Try Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe packed with rich flavours
Love seafood with bold desi flavours? Chef Ranveer Brar shares a spicy fish curry recipe that is rich, comforting and perfect with hot rice.
If seafood is your comfort food, Chef Ranveer Brar’s spicy fish curry recipe deserves a spot on your menu. Packed with bold spices, rich flavours and a delicious coastal touch, this dish promises a comforting meal perfect for lunch or dinner. So, put on your chef’s hat and let’s dive into the flavourful recipe. (Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur calls atta uttapam 'rare meal' he can eat all day; shares easy step-by-step recipe )
Fish Curry Recipe
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 20–25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
For marinating fish
- 6–7 fish pieces, cut into steaks
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
For frying
- 4 tbsp mustard oil
- Marinated fish
- 1 medium potato, peeled and cut into wedges
For fish curry
- Remaining mustard oil
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ tsp onion seeds (kalonji)
- 1 inch ginger, julienned
- 2 fresh green chillies, slit in half
- ½ cup onion paste
- Fried potato
- ½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- 1 medium tomato, cubed (optional)
- Fried fish
- Fresh coriander leaves, roughly torn
For garnish
- Fresh coriander leaves
Process:
For marinating fish
1. Apply turmeric powder and salt evenly on both sides of the fish. Keep aside for further use.
For frying
2. Heat mustard oil in a pan and fry the marinated fish on medium-high heat from both sides until golden brown. Remove and keep aside.
3. In the same oil, add the potato wedges and fry until golden brown. Remove and keep aside for later use.
For fish curry
4. In the same pan with the remaining oil, add bay leaf, onion seeds, ginger julienne and green chillies. Sauté for a few seconds.
5. Add onion paste and cook on medium heat until it turns light brown and the oil starts separating.
6. Now add fried potatoes, degi red chilli powder, water and salt. Cook until the potatoes are completely done.
7. Add cubed tomatoes and fried fish. Stir gently to avoid breaking the fish pieces.
8. After a minute, switch off the flame, cover the pan and let it rest for 5–6 minutes.
9. Remove the lid, add fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with rice. Garnish with more coriander leaves before serving.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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