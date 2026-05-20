Chef Kunal Kapur calls atta uttapam 'rare meal' he can eat all day; shares easy step-by-step recipe

Comfort food often comes with a sense of nostalgia, especially when it is simple, wholesome, and made with everyday ingredients. Adding his own spin to such a comforting classic, Chef Kunal Kapur reveals a simple atta uttapam recipe, calling it one of those rare dishes he can honestly enjoy all day. So put on your chef’s hat and get ready to recreate this easy, flavourful dish at home. (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares Konkan summer favourite futi kadi recipe, which he says is ‘made for Indian summers’ ) Check out Chef Kunal Kapur's easy atta uttapam recipe.

Chef Kunal shares how to make the dish in his May 20 Instagram post along with the caption, “This atta uttapam is one of those rare meals I can honestly eat all day - breakfast, lunch, or even dinner and never get bored. It’s light yet filling, simple yet comforting, and comes together without much effort. Add your favourite veggies and a side of chutney, and it just works every single time. Recipe pinned in the comments!”

Let’s take a look at the recipe: