Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India’s Miss World 2026 contestant from Madhya Pradesh
Nikita Porwal from Madhya Pradesh has made it to the finals of Miss World 2026. Here is everything to know about her before the winner is announced.
The Miss World 2026 finale takes place today, September 5, and India is being represented at the international beauty pageant by Nikita Porwal. The actor-model has made it through a series of cultural showcases and challenges to reach the finale that airs live on JioHotstar at 5:30 pm IST from Nha Trang, Vietnam.
But who is Nikita Porwal? Here is everything you need to know about the diva before the winner is announced.
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Who is Nikita Porwal?
Nikita Porwal was born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing her graduation at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
After graduating, her interest in the performing arts led her to seek a career in theatre and television. She became a television anchor as well as performed in more than 60 plays on stage. She has also expressed interest in feature films and wishes to collaborate with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024.
Nikita’s Miss World journey has also extended beyond the usual ramp walks associated with a beauty pageant. The host organisation has focused on their initiative, Beauty With a Purpose, for the pageant. As part of the initiative, contestants have presented projects addressing issues within their communities.
For her project, MAATI, Nikita has worked with tribal women and children on areas including education, healthcare, nutrition, hygiene, clean drinking water, and economic opportunities.
Nikita Porwal’s competition in Miss World 2026
The 75th Anniversary edition of Miss World featured 111 contestants from around the world, who competed against each other in a series of challenges held across Thailand beginning August 9.
Apart from Nikita Porwal, the contestants who have made it to the finale of Miss World 2026 include Olivija Sponowski of Australia, Samanjar Sayeed of Bangladesh, Gabriela Botelho of Brazil, Indira Ampiot of France, Audrey Bianca Callista of Indonesia, Yui Kawana of Japan, Tanusia Chetty of Malaysia, Luna Luitel of Nepal, Asia-Rose Simpson of the Philippines, and Grace Richardson of England.
The winner will be crowned at the conclusion of the event by Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, Miss World 2025.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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