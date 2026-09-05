Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India’s Miss World 2026 contestant from Madhya Pradesh

The Miss World 2026 finale takes place today, September 5, and India is being represented at the international beauty pageant by Nikita Porwal. The actor-model has made it through a series of cultural showcases and challenges to reach the finale that airs live on JioHotstar at 5:30 pm IST from Nha Trang, Vietnam.

But who is Nikita Porwal? Here is everything you need to know about the diva before the winner is announced.

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Who is Nikita Porwal? Nikita Porwal was born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School before pursuing her graduation at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

After graduating, her interest in the performing arts led her to seek a career in theatre and television. She became a television anchor as well as performed in more than 60 plays on stage. She has also expressed interest in feature films and wishes to collaborate with directors such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Her modelling career progressed alongside it, with Nikita winning the Femina Miss India crown in 2024.