Sushmita Sen's massive diamond rings steal the show as she attends event with daughters and Rohman Shawl. Watch
Sushmita Sen attended a fashion event recently wearing a black and white outfit - a silk blouse and flared pants. Her massive diamond rings stole the show.
Sushmita Sen attended a fashion show last night with her daughters, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, and Rohman Shawl. The Miss Universe 1994 winner chose an elegant black and white ensemble for the occasion and glammed it up with striking jewels.
Sushmita Sen's show-stealing jewellery
The actor wore striking jewellery pieces as she attended an event last night. She chose an elegant multiple-string pearl necklace and dainty matching pearl earrings to accessorise the ensemble. However, the highlight of her OOTD was the massive diamond rings on her hands. Sushmita loves her jeweller and once famously said, “I don’t need a man in my life to have diamonds. I can own them myself.” She even gifted herself a 22-carat diamond ring when she was young.
Sushmita Sen's stylish outfit
Sushmita Sen's black and white outfit for the fashion event features a pearl white silk blouse featuring wide-notch lapel collars, a plunging V neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves with cinched cuffs, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She tucked the blouse inside the pants to add an elegant, structured look to her OOTD.
She paired the ensemble with black pants featuring a high-rise waistline, front pockets, a flared silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. A black mini hand clutch and peep-toe stilettos rounded off the look.
Meanwhile, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with blowout waves, Sushmita chose darkened brows, pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, black liner on the waterline, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and striking red lip shade.
About Sushmita Sen's projects
Sushmita was last seen in Taali: Bajaungi Nahi, Bajwaungi (2023), a biographical drama TV series directed by Ravi Jadhav. It stars Sushmita in the lead role, playing transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. It is based on Gauri Sawant.
Meanwhile, Sushmita and Rohman dated each other from 2018-2021. They broke up in December 2021. However, they are seen together at various events.
