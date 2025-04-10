Menu Explore
Tamannaah Bhatia's gorgeous saree for Babulnath temple visit was given to her as temple prasad: Details here

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 10, 2025 01:41 PM IST

Tamannaah wore a temple prasad saree when she visited the Babulnath temple in Mumbai recently. She complemented the silk saree with a red blouse.

Tamannaah Bhatia has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming Odela 2. The actor's outfit choices during the promotional calls have been elegant ethnic ensembles, including a temple prasad saree which she transformed into a stunning silk suit for Mata Ki Chowki celebrations.

Tamannaah Bhatia wears a temple prasad saree for temple visit.
Tamannaah Bhatia wears a temple prasad saree for temple visit.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia transforms temple prasad saree into stunning silk suit for her Mata Ki Chowki celebration

On the morning of the trailer launch, April 8, Tamannaah visited Babulnath Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. She wore a white saree with a striking red border for the special occasion. The look garnered her compliments from fans. Did you know that this saree also holds a special significance?

Tamannaah Bhatia wears another temple prasad saree

Tamannaah chose a classic red and white Bengali saree for the Babulnath Temple visit. The saree was given to her as a temple prasad. Crafted from luxurious silk fabric, the actor's drape featured a white base adorned with intricate golden and red boti work. The embroidery on the six yards was done on the borders and the pallu, adding a subtle touch of elegance.

How did Tamannah style her look?

Meanwhile, Tamannaah completed the saree look with a red blouse that perfectly complemented the red and gold boti work done on the drape. The blouse, too, features delicate gold embroidery on the hem of the half-length sleeves. A plunging neckline, cropped hem, and fitted silhouette added an elegant touch.

For the accessories, Tamannaah chose dainty diamond earrings and a simple gold bracelet. With her hair tied in a centre-parted sleek bun and decorated with white flower gajra, the actor chose subtle makeup, including nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick, and a red bindi for the glam.

As mentioned above, this isn’t the first time Tamannaah has embraced such traditions. The Mata Ki Chowki silk suit was also a temple prasad saree. However, she had transformed it into a silk kurta set. The vibrant rani pink silk suit featured a classic V-neckline, half sleeves, and broad golden borders. She paired it with a matching organza dupatta and relaxed pink pants.

What's next for Tamannnaah?

Apart from Odela 2, which will release on April 17, Tamannaah will also be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the action-packed film Ranger.

Follow Us On