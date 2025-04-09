Tamannaah Bhatia embraces ‘colour of Shakti’ in sindoori red anarkali; Rasha Thadani and Priyanka Chopra heart it

Tamannaah Bhatia has kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film Odela 2. On April 8, the actor shared her new promotional look in an embroidered sindoori red anarkali suit set. Internet users and celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar, loved Tamannaah's look. Let's decode it. Tamannaah Bhatia embraces the colour of Shakti.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Babulnath temple in classic red and white silk saree, gajra-adorned hair. Watch

The colour of Shakti

Tamannaah posted pictures and videos of her look on Instagram with the caption, “The colour of Shakti #Odela2 trailer out now, in theatres 17th April.” The anarkali suit set is from the shelves of the celebrity favourite designer clothing label Torani. It features an anarkali kurta with a crew neckline, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a pleated ghera. The delicate embroidery done in red thread work, scalloped borders, lace work, and sheer sleeves add to the feminine beauty of the ensemble.

More details about Tamannaah's look

Tamannaah wore the ensemble with matching gharara pants featuring delicate lace, thread embroidery, and a pleated heavy ghera. She completed the look by draping an organza dupatta on her shoulder. It is beautified with scalloped borders and thread kaarigari. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet statement-making oxidised silver jewels, including kadhas and jhumkis.

Lastly, with her hair tied in a side-parted sleek bun decorated with rose flowers, Tamannaah chose feathered brows, winged black eyeliner, subtle pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve pink lips, and glowing highlighter. Meanwhile, her red and yellow bindi is from The Bindi Project and is made from upcycled material.

How did the internet react?

Priyanka Chopra dropped a heart-eye emoji under Tamannaah's post, while Bhumi posted a heart. Tamannaah's good friend Rasha Thadani wrote, “Uff.” As for Sonam Bajwa, she commented, “Sabse Haseen.” A user wrote, “You are shakti my love.”

Meanwhile, apart from Tamannaah, Odela also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Naga Mahesh, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and others. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2025. She also has Daring Partners with Diana Penty.