Rekha revives her Umrao Jaan era in new photoshoot, stuns in her most breathtaking ethnic look in pink anarkali at 70

Rekha is one of those rare actors who seems to be ageing in reverse, and her latest shoot is proof of that. The legendary actor, who has ruled Bollywood for nearly seven decades, still knows how to leave fans spellbound. In a stunning photoshoot, Rekha showcases a vibrant fuchsia Anarkali outfit with exquisite gold embroidery. (Instagram/@dabbooratnani)

In her most recent photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, she channelled regal elegance, bringing back the grandeur of her iconic Umrao Jaan era. Dressed in a stunning fuchsia-pink ethnic outfit, Rekha proves once again that age is just a number. (Also read: Rekha swaps her signature sarees for oversized blazer and sneakers, proves her fashion game is stronger than ever at 70 )

Rekha stuns in pink anarkali ensemble

On March 25, Dabboo Ratnani took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures of Rekha, captioning them, "Regal, Radiant & Resplendent Rekha ji. Every frame is an ode to her unmatched aura." In photos, the 70 year old actor looks straight out of a '90s movie, striking breathtaking poses in a gorgeous pink Anarkali ensemble custom-designed by none other than Manish Malhotra.

Her outfit boasts a vibrant hue, beautifully enhanced by intricate gold embroidery and stunning zari work. The voluminous Anarkali skirt is adorned with delicate floral motifs and paisley patterns, while the opulent embroidered hemline adds a touch of grandeur. The blouse features exquisite brocade designs with golden accents, and the elbow-length sleeves are delicately embroidered.

To complete the look, Rekha paired the Anarkali with a matching churidar pyjama, accented with subtle gold detailing. Draped elegantly over her head, the sheer dupatta, embellished with gold embroidery and shimmering zari work, added the perfect traditional touch to her ensemble.

How she styled her look

Rekha’s love for traditional jewellery is well-known, and this look was no exception. She adorned herself with a striking multi-layered kundan, emerald, and pearl necklace, along with a kundan-studded matha patti and maang tikka. Statement jhumkas, a delicate nath, and stacked gold-pink-green bangles added to her elegance, while a haath phool and baaju bandh enhanced the intricate detailing.

Rekha styled her hair in a sleek yet voluminous braid, elegantly interwoven with golden gota lace in a criss-cross pattern. She completed her look with bold, striking makeup.