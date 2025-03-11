Rekha swaps her signature sarees for oversized blazer and sneakers, proves her fashion game is stronger than ever at 70
Rekha at 70 proves style has no age as she ditches sarees for an oversized blazer and sneakers, serving major boss-lady energy at a red carpet event.
Veteran actor Rekha once again cemented her status as the ultimate style icon as she graced the trailer launch of Pintu Ki Pappi in a striking all-white pantsuit. Channelling boss-lady energy, the 70-year-old actor made a rare public appearance and instantly commanded attention on the red carpet. Swapping her signature sarees for a power suit, she redefined elegance and proved that style knows no age. Let's break down her look and take some serious fashion cues. (Also read: Suniel Shetty at 63 serves killer looks; his Nadaaniyan lookbook is so stylish, even Gen Z might want to take notes )
Decoding Rekha's stylish look
Rekha looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white blazer featuring a trendy oversized fit layered over a matching satin blouse that added a touch of sophistication. She paired it with wide-leg trousers in the same pristine white hue, proving that monochrome dressing is an art she has mastered to perfection. The flowing silhouette of her outfit exuded grace while maintaining a modern appeal.
To elevate the ensemble, she accessorised with oversized black sunglasses, statement gold earrings, and a stylish white cap that lent a hint of vintage glamour. However, the real showstopper was her choice of footwear, metallic gold platform sneakers, adding a youthful edge to her refined look.
How fans reacted
As soon as photos and videos of her red carpet-appearance hit the internet, social media erupted with admiration. Fans couldn't stop raving about her flawless style and ageless allure. One user gushed, "Just looking like a wow!" while another marvelled, "I can't believe she is 70." A third admirer hailed her as a "fashion icon," applauding her effortless ability to slay every look with unmatched grace.
About Rekha
Bhanurekha Ganesan, better known as Rekha, is a legendary Indian actress born on October 10, 1954. With a career spanning over 180 films, Rekha has earned numerous prestigious accolades, including a National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.
