Suniel Shetty at 63 serves killer looks; his Nadaaniyan lookbook is so stylish, even Gen Z might want to take notes

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 11, 2025 12:05 PM IST

Suniel Shetty is redefining men's fashion. His Nadaaniyan wardrobe is a masterclass in style featuring sharp suits, cool leather, and Gen Z-approved fits. 

Suneil Shetty is definitely one of those actors who are ageing like fine wine at 63. Not only does he maintain a fit physique, but his fashion game is just as sharp. Recently featured in the movie Nadaaniyan, the actor's on-screen looks are too stylish to miss. From baggy jeans to fitted blazers, his style can even make Gen Z take notes. (Also read: Deepika Padukone stuns in oversized hat and Louis Vuitton blazer at Paris Fashion Week, fans say ‘mother is mothering' )

Suniel Shetty showcases versatile fashion in Nadaaniyan, featuring vibrant sweaters, tailored suits, and leather jackets. (Instagram/@dietsabya)
Suniel Shetty showcases versatile fashion in Nadaaniyan, featuring vibrant sweaters, tailored suits, and leather jackets. (Instagram/@dietsabya)

Suniel Shetty’s stylish Nadaaniyan lookbook

Popular fashion commentator Diet Sabya recently took to Instagram to share exclusive pictures of Suniel Shetty, captioning the post, "Men, take notes. Girlies, make them 🤣💀 #DsExclusive: A special look at how movie characters are mood-boarded and then executed with styling. For Nadaaiyan, stylist @rahulvijay1988 worked with daddy @suniel.shetty to make him even more daddier(?) 🤭. Enjoy!" The post, titled "Menswear style inspiration ft. Suniel Shetty" the actor can be seen effortlessly striking poses in stylish outfits.

Steal style tips from Suniel Shetty’s wardrobe

Sabya further wrote in the post, "The mood board was him + Pedro Pascal with old Brunello Cucinelli campaigns that Dharma had approved for the movie…" Suniel's style book is the ultimate guide to nailing well-structured looks. His fashion choices in Nadaaniyan are a treasure trove of inspiration for men looking to elevate their wardrobe.

In the post, he can be seen donning vibrant sweaters effortlessly paired with pastel, straight-hem wide-leg trousers, serving major fashion goals. He also rocked a variety of tailored pieces, including classic three-piece suits and oversized long coats, looking as dapper as ever. But that's not all; he proved his versatility by styling leather jackets with monochrome outfits, striking the perfect balance between bold colours and understated elegance. Whether he's playing with muted tones or experimenting with bold hues, the actor nails every outfit with finesse.

