'They look so hot': Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas serve glamorous Hollywood power couple vibes in classy all-black outfits

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the red carpet opening night for the singer's new Musical, The Last Five Years. Priyanka arrived on the red carpet with her husband to support him on the Broadway opening night. Let's dive deep into what the couple wore. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended The Last Five Years musical. (AFP )

‘They look so hot’

Fan pages of Priyanka and Nick shared pictures and videos of the couple on Instagram. The footage showed the couple posing for a photocall on the red carpet and greeting the media. Fans loved their outfit choices for the special occasion, especially Priyanka's stellar outfit. One user commented, “They look so hot.” Another commented, “Omg, they look so good together; Priyanka is hot.” A comment read, “Such a romantic and adorable couple.” Another said, “Power couple right there.”

Decoding Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' outfit

Priyanka wore a waistcoat and skirt set for the opening night of The Last Five Years. The blouse features a sleeveless design, halter-style plunging V neckline, notch lapel collars, rose-shaped button closures on the front, a body-sculpting fit, and a V split on the hem. The actor styled the top with a matching black skirt that has a bodycon fitting, a V-shaped waistline, contrasting satin trimmings and an above-the-knee hem length. She later completed the look with a blazer.

Priyanka styled the all-black ensemble with minimal accessories that didn't overpower the outfit but added a classy touch. She wore jewels from Bvlgari, including a multi-layered Serpentine diamond bracelet, a Serpentine diamond ring, and matching diamond earrings. The actor also wore black strappy sandals.

Lastly, with her hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, Priyanka chose subtle shimmery pink eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, smudged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, glowing highlighter, glossy berry-toned lip shade, and dewy skin.

Meanwhile, Nick complemented his wife in a black pinstripe printed classy suit set. The Broadway star wore a double-breasted blazer featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, front pockets, and front button closures. He completed the look with baggy pinstriped black pants, a crew neck white T-shirt, black dress shoes, and a trimmed beard.