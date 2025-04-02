Priyanka Chopra adds luxury to simple all-black airport outfit with diamond and gold jewels. Watch

Priyanka Chopra was clicked by the paparazzi at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, April 1. She was captured arriving with her team to take a flight out of the capital. The actor wore an all-black ensemble and paired it with glittering jewels. Let's decode her look. Priyanka Chopra gets clicked at the airport in an all-black attire.

Priyanka Chopra's airport look

For her airport look, Priyanka prioritised comfort without giving up on style by wearing a simple all-black ensemble. It features a sleeveless tank top featuring a round neckline, a halter-style silhouette, an asymmetric curved hem, and a bodycon fit highlighting her toned frame. She paired the top with matching black pants featuring a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a fitted design highlighting her snatched waist.

Priyanka completed the ensemble by layering it with a matching black long shrug featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, side pockets, and a flowy fitting. She accessorised the ensemble with a luxurious tan-coloured large tote bag, a checkered print brown baseball cap, black chunky Chelsea boots, and gold-framed square glasses.

Priyanka's glittering jewels

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with two dainty gold neck chains, with one featuring a gold pendant and another adorned with emerald and diamond crystals. She also wore gold hoop earrings, stacked gold bracelets, gold rings on both hands and a diamond ring on one hand.

Meanwhile, with her silky straight locks left loose, the actor chose a nude mauve lip shade, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin for the glam.

What's on the work front for Priyanka?

Priyanka is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming project, SSMB 29. Apart from Priyanka, the film also stars Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29, and it is said to be an action-adventure similar to Indiana Jones.