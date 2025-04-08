Menu Explore
Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Babulnath temple in classic red and white silk saree, gajra-adorned hair. Watch

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 08, 2025 07:19 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia visits Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, exuding grace in a red and white silk saree, gajra-adorned bun, and minimal traditional glam.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently paid homage by offering prayers at Mumbai’s famous Babulnath Temple. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Odela 2 and visited the sacred shrine to seek blessings for the project. For the spiritual occasion, she ditched her usual glam and embraced her traditional side, draped in an elegant six yards of grace. Let’s decode her look and take a few style notes. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia transforms temple prasad saree into stunning silk suit for her Mata Ki Chowki celebration )

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in elegant red and white saree for temple visit. (Instagram)
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in elegant red and white saree for temple visit. (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in elegant saree

Tamannaah chose a classic red and white Bengali saree for her temple visit. The six-yard drape was crafted from luxurious silk fabric, exuding a rich, regal charm. It featured a pristine white base adorned with intricate golden boti work scattered all over, adding a subtle touch of elegance and royalty.

The saree’s standout element was its broad red borders, which were elevated with exquisite golden detailing. The heavily embroidered pallu showcased rich craftsmanship. She completed her look with a contrasting red blouse that perfectly complemented the saree, striking the right balance between simplicity and style.

In terms of accessories, Tamannaah kept it minimal and styled her look with just a pair of diamond earrings. Her makeup was subtle, featuring nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, and a nude lipstick that added a soft glow to her face. She styled her luscious tresses in a middle-parted, sleek bun adorned with a classic white gajra. A small red bindi on her forehead beautifully tied the whole look together.

On the work front

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film Odela 2, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Naga Mahesh, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and others. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2025. Apart from this, she is also working on Daring Partners, where she stars alongside Diana Penty.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
