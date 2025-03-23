Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to being called ‘milky beauty’, calls out question on her casting as Shiva Shakti in Odela 2

In the supernatural thriller Odela 2, actor Tamannaah Bhatia play a sadhvi. The actor was present along with the cast and crew of the film at a press meet where she reacted to a question on her casting in the role, when she is known for her ‘milky beauty.’ The actor said that divinity in a woman can be seen in many ways, which in turn must be celebrated. (Also read: Odela 2 teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia plays sadhvi fighting evil in supernatural thriller launched at Mahakumbh. Watch) Tamannaah Bhatia's first look from Odela 2, which arrived in theatres on April 11.

‘Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated’

Tamannaah reacted to the question on her casting and said, “You are saying milky beauty but why you looked at a milky beauty and thought that she can't be a shiva shakti? Your question has the answer in it. He [Ashok Teja] does not look at milky beauty that is to be ashamed of or feel bad about. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves. Then we can expect other people to celebrate us. But if we look at ourselves in a certain way then nobody can respect us.”

She added, “Here we have a wonderful gentleman [Ashok Teja] who does not look at woman like that. He looks at women like divine. Divine can be glamourous, lethal, powerful. A woman can be many, many things.”

About the film

While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2, which also stars Hebah Patel, the female lead of the original film, takes a supernatural route. Tamannaah's character Shiva Shakthi is seen coming to Odela, a village protected by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control the five elements. At the teaser launch last month, the team shared that Tamannaah studied the body language of sadhus to prep for the role. Odela 2 also stars Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.