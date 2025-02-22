Odela 2 teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia plays sadhvi fighting evil in supernatural thriller launched at Mahakumbh. Watch

Odela 2 teaser: Director Ashok Teja’s supernatural thriller Odela 2, a sequel to Sampath Nandi’s 2022 film Odela Railway Station, sees Tamannaah Bhatia play a sadhvi. The film’s team launched the teaser at the Mahakumbh on Saturday. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia and Wamiqa Gabbi dance to Baby John song Nain Matakka, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Keerthy Suresh react. Watch) Odela 2 teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in a new look in the sequel to Odela Railway Station.

Odela 2 teaser

While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2, which also stars Hebah Patel, the female lead of the original film, takes a supernatural route. The one-minute-52-second teaser does not reveal much but hints at Tamannaah's character Shiva Shakthi coming to Odela, a village protected by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control the five elements. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film, and Soundar Rajan S is the cinematographer. Sampath takes credit for the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction supervision.

Tamannaah at Odela 2

After the launch of the Odela 2 teaser at Prayagraj, Tamannaah said, “We started this film with a very small idea, but I’m really lucky. I know the team will get a lot of blessings and money for making this film. I feel blessed that we launched the teaser here because it wouldn’t be the same if we did it elsewhere.” Sharing the teaser on Instagram, she wrote, “When the devil returns, the divine surges forth to protect its land and its legacy.” At the launch, the team shared that Tamannaah studied the body language of sadhus to prep for the role.

About Odela 2

Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy also star in pivotal roles in Odela 2. The film’s release date has yet to be announced, with the teaser just hinting at its release soon. The film went on floors in Kashi last year and is produced by D Madhu and Sampath under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks.