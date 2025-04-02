Tamannaah Bhatia transforms temple prasad saree into stunning silk suit for her Mata Ki Chowki celebration

Tamannaah Bhatia recently hosted a Mata Ki Chowki at her home, bringing together family and close friends for a spiritual gathering. Videos from the event captured the actor dancing and performing the aarti with devotion. For the religious occasion, she ditched her usual glam looks and instead embraced tradition in a beautifully elegant ethnic suit. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia wows in sunshine yellow silk kurta worth ₹44K as she visits Sri Peddamma Thalli Temple in Hyderabad ) For a recent spiritual gathering, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a rani pink silk suit made from a sacred saree. (Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in rain pink suit

Tamannaah wore a vibrant rani pink silk suit featuring a classic V-neckline, half sleeves, and broad golden borders at the hemline, adorned with intricate golden embroidery that highlighted the rich craftsmanship. She paired it elegantly with a matching organza dupatta and relaxed pink pants.

However, her outfit was not just about aesthetics, it carried a deeper emotional and spiritual significance. The silk fabric used to create her suit was repurposed from a saree she had received as prasad during her visit to Hyderabad’s revered Peddamma Gudi temple. By incorporating this sacred cloth into her attire, Tamannaah beautifully blended devotion with fashion, making her look even more meaningful for the religious occasion.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal, styling her look with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a delicate bracelet adorning her wrist. Her makeup was equally elegant, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick added a soft glow to her face. She completed her ethnic look with her luscious tresses neatly tied in a bun.

On the work front

Tamannaah is preparing for her upcoming Telugu film Odela 2, where she will share the screen with Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Naga Mahesh, Surender Reddy, and Bhupal, among others. The film is set to release on April 17, 2025. Additionally, she is working on Daring Partners, where she will be seen alongside Diana Penty.