Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Mata Ki Chowki: Rasha Thadani joins the fun, Vijay Varma nowhere to be seen

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently hosted Mata Ki Chowki during Navratri, and it was filled with music, dance, and devotion. The actor, who is known for her spiritual side, was seen enjoying and dancing with her family and friends at the musical gathering. Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on gender equality: ‘There's too much of a struggle to empower us’ In the images, Tamannaah is seen dressed in a pink suit and deep in devotion as she dances and jumps to devotional songs with her parents and close friends.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Navratri celebration

Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations. Notably, Vijay Varma was absent from the event, amidst reports of a breakup between the two.

There are clips where she is dancing with her friend, and daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani. The videos and pictures were shared on Instagram by singer Preety Tandon Pathania, who performed at the Mata ki Chowki.

More about Tamannaah

The actor is also known for her work across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries such as Happy Days, Kalloori, Devi, Aranmanai 4 and Baahubali. Next, she will be seen in the supernatural thriller Odela 2 in which she will be seen in the role of a sadhvi. While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2, which also stars Hebah Patel, the female lead of the original film, takes a supernatural route. Tamannaah's character Shiva Shakthi is seen coming to Odela, a village protected by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control the five elements.