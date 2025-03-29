Menu Explore
Rasha Thadani’s scene from debut film Azaad goes viral; fans say ‘After Alia Bhatt this girl…’

ByMahima Pandey
Mar 29, 2025 01:35 AM IST

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani has taken over the internet with a viral scene from her debut film Azaad, thanks to her acting chops

Earlier this year, a new star kid began their journey in the Hindi film industry. Following in the footsteps of her superstar mother Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani made her acting debut with Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. After a dry run at the box office, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial arrived on the digital platform, managing to find a place in many hearts. Both Rasha and Aaman were lauded by fans, with many comparing them to fellow star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who failed to impress with Nadaaniyan. Well, Rasha is now winning hearts thanks to a viral video.

Rasha and Aaman in Azaad
Rasha and Aaman in Azaad

When Azaad released on OTT, Rasha Thadani was praised by netizens for her expressions and graceful dance moves on the song Uyi Amma. Well, a scene from her debut film has now surfaced on social media, where she displays her promising acting chops and convincing dialogue delivery. In this scene, Rasha aka Janaki Bahadur tells stable boy Govind, played by Aaman, that she did not snitch on him. She explains that she felt bad for him after he got beaten up and couldn’t even sleep for many nights. But then her tone changes from innocent and sweet to dominating in just one moment, giving us a good glimpse of her versatility.

Just like us, even fans were left wanting more, with many showering the comment section with love and blessings for Rasha. For instance, one social media user pointed out, “She knows acting 👏,” whereas another claimed, “DAMN SHE IS BORN FOR THE INDUSTRY!” An internet user shared, “Is film me inki acting aur gaane bahut badhiya hai sabhi gaane,” whereas another fan opined, “After Alia Bhat this girl is the only good actor in whole Nepo kids.”

Well, that is definitely high praise! We can’t wait to see Rasha shine again in her next film.

