Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on gender equality: ‘There's too much of a struggle to empower us’

The entertainment industry's gradual shift towards gender equality and pay parity has been a welcome change, according to Tamannaah Bhatia. However, she feels there's too much of a struggle to empower women with a constant need to outline that “we are women and that we are struggling”. Also read: Amid wedding buzz, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia part ways: Report Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in the upcoming supernatural thriller Odela 2. (Instagram)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Tamannaah gets candid about being a woman in showbiz and balancing her career in Bollywood and South India.

On gender equality in showbiz

When it comes to gender equality and pay parity, Tamannaah advocates for women to take ownership of their empowerment, embracing their individuality and inspiring others to do the same.

“It's getting better. It definitely is getting better a lot. There's some part of the wokeness that's working very well for us. The women need to own up to their selves,” Tamannaah tells us.

She adds, “I think we are fighting too hard. I think there's too much of a struggle to empower us or there's this constant need of outlining it that we are women and that we are struggling and that, I mean, it's us. We are the ones who are constantly putting that into the perspective."

Here, Tamannaah emphasises the importance of individual empowerment, suggesting that taking personal responsibility can lead to a sense of equality and empowerment.

“But I feel like it's important that if you were to take the matter as much as possible in your own hands and not constantly go into a big party, and think, we are likely to arrive at something that empowers us. It is going to be individual only. And that individual will inspire more individuals to eventually and hopefully one day say that we truly feel like we are equal and empowered,” says the actor, who recently turned showstopper for Akshat Bansal's Bloni at a fashion show Vizag as part of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

On balancing career in Hindi filmdom and South India

Tamannaah made her South cinema debut with the Telugu film Sree (2005) and the Tamil film Kedi (2006) when she was still in her teens. She has gone on to carve a special place for herself in the Hindi film industry and Southern cinema.

She has worked in successful Tamil and Telugu films such as Happy Days, Kalloori, Padikkadavan, Paiyaa, Veeram and Baahubali projects. In Bollywood, Tamannaah appeared in Himmatwala, Entertainment, Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B and Lust Stories 2

When asked how she adapts to different industries and audiences, the actor says, “I think there is a human emotion that is common to all of us, regardless of which space and culture we come from."

“Cinema is a powerful medium to tap into that. While I choose stories that are rooted in us, I also feel a very important part is the core emotion. Like for anybody, the mother is a mother for anybody. Their core relationships never change. I think constantly channelling that is a likelier way to connect with people,” says the 35-year-old.

On being critical about herself

Tamannaah has consistently advocated body positivity and self-acceptance, defying the conventional beauty standards prevalent in the entertainment industry. She finds strength in accepting that she looks different from other people.

“I do think that all of us are self-critical. I'm sure anybody who's in the media glare or on social today is conscious about how they're presenting themselves. We all feel safe when we are like other people because it feels like it's acceptable. But to be truly impactful, actually one has to tab into what is unique to them,” she says.

The actor continues, “It's like you want everybody to look up to you, but you want to do things that make you safe and make you feel accepted. If you want to be accepted, then you will be defined by other people's ideas of what is a good body or what is the right kind of fashion expression you should have. But if you really want to impact people, then you have to channel what's unique to you. And for that, if you were to just simply accept the best version of yourself, whatever that is for different people, you're likely to be impactful. I understand that I look different than other people, but I think that's my strength as well."