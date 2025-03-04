Amid wedding buzz, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia part ways: Report

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, a couple who had been setting relationship goals for their fans, have reportedly gone their separate ways just weeks after speculation about their impending wedding had been making headlines. Also read: Vijay Varma on not hiding his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia: I didn’t want to cage my feelings The rumours of them dating sparked after the duo was spotted celebrating New Years together in Goa, months before the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023.(Instagram)

Romance comes to an end

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the split between Tamannaah and Vijay has not affected the mutual respect and cordial bond they share, which remains intact despite their decision to go separate ways.

“Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules,” a source close to the duo told the entertainment portal.

The reason behind the split is not known yet. Tamannaah and Vijay have not reacted to the buzz around their split yet.

About their relationship

The rumours of them dating sparked after the duo was spotted celebrating New Years together in Goa, months before the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023.

The anthology brought Vijay and Tamannaah together for the first time on screen, under the direction of Sujoy Ghosh. It is believed that they got close to each other while working on the series. After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed their romance in an interview with Film Companion in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, frequently commenting on each other's social media posts and making appearances together at public events.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tamannaah reacted to the reports that alleged that the couple is planning to get married next year. She said, “I am very happy in life right now. Shaadi bhi ho sakti hai, kyun nahin? (Marriage is also a possiblity. Why not?)”

“For me, shaadi aur career ka koi connection nahin hai (there is no connection between marriage and career). I’m very ambitious. I will continue to act even after marriage,” she added.