Blenders Pride Fashion Tour redefines street luxe in Chandigarh

After kicking off with a successful show in Gurugram, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour transformed Chandigarh into a pulsating canvas of street-inspired fashion, live music, and bold creativity. The evening was engulfed with street-style art, freestyle dance-offs, music performances, a vibing industrial look, and youthful, adventurous edgy street fashion brought to life by Kanika Goyal’s bold designs, and Jacqueliene Fernandez’s stunning runway presence. Designer Kanika Goyal and showstopper Jacqueliene Fernandez(Photo: HTCS)

In collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the tour continues to set the stage with iconic showcases celebrating India’s evolving fashion narrative. The synergy between FDCI’s expertise and the tour’s cutting-edge vision reached new heights in Chandigarh, seamlessly blending street luxe with bold, avant-garde expressions, setting the benchmark for an unforgettable experience.

The evening was a celebration of fashion, music, and art, as it spotlighted Kanika’s distinctive aesthetic. Her collection was a visual treat, showcased through bold silhouettes, vibrant hues, and experimental fabrics. Showstopper Jacqueliene brought the designer’s vision to life, while Hari & Sukhmani performed live on the runway, delivering a mesmerising musical act that seamlessly synced with the energy and rhythm of the fashion showcase.

Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, said, “Kanika’s showcase embodies the adventurous pulse of a new-age dynamic culture. As the tour moves ahead, the upcoming experiences will continue to showcase the evolving face of fashion, as ‘The One and Only’ platform converges innovation and iconicity like never before.”

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kanika said, “Blenders Pride Fashion Tour provided the perfect platform to showcase my vision, and Chandigarh, with its vibrant energy, was an ideal setting to bring it to life.”

For Jacqueline, walking for Kanika at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an incredible experience. “The energy, creativity, and dynamic spirit of this event were unmatched. It’s amazing to be part of a celebration that brings together fashion, art, and music in such a unique way,” she said.

Indian folktronic duo Hari & Sukhmani(Photo: HTCS)

As per Indian folktronic duo Hari & Sukhmani, “Music has the power to elevate every experience, and performing live on the runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Chandigarh was truly special.”

Show’s curator Ashish Soni said, “The Chandigarh edition was a perfect example of the iconic world of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and the impact it creates by bringing together the best in fashion and style.”

FDCI chairperson Sunil Sethi expressed, “We couldn’t have been prouder to partner with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, where we continue to redefine the fashion landscape. Chandigarh was a true testament to this evolving narrative. As two powerhouses in fashion, we’re committed to shaping the future of fashion experiences.”

The fashion tour is now headed to Guwahati, where designer Jay Jajal’s brand Jaywalking’s innovative designs will be brought to life by Tiger Shroff’s captivating presence and thumping beats by KRSNA and KARMA on February 22.

