‘GTA khel chup chap’: Vir Das replies to troll asking him to ‘go back to crappy stand up’

Actor-comedian Vir Das shut down a troll on X (formerly Twitter) who tried to insult him by claiming he had a ‘tiny brain’ and asked him to ‘go back to crappy stand up’. Amid the India-Pakistan conflict, Vir asked his followers to believe in ‘accurate briefings’ rather than ‘Twitter experts’. (Also Read: Army man's daughter Anushka Sharma hails Indian Army amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, Virat Kohli reacts) Vir Das responded to a troll who tried to insult him by saying he had a 'tiny brain'.

Vir Das shuts down troll

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan since the Pahalgam attack and the conflict between the two countries on Thursday evening and early hours of Friday, Vir asked people not to fall for false information and to follow accurate updates. He wrote, “We have a Foreign Secretary and armed forces that give us timely accurate briefings with facts, restraint and evidence. It could not be more impressive and civilised. Please stop listening to, and sharing, people screaming their lungs off on TV and ’twitter experts’.”

An X user replied to his post, writing, “Info wars is also a key part of warfare.. But i don't expect you to understand that.. It's too much for that little brain of yours to comprehend.. Go back to doing your crappy stand up..” Vir reminded the troll that he was only following what the Indian government had advised, writing, “My admittedly tiny brain is following EXACTLY what my govt is asking us to do to protect real men and women who are at real risk. So with all due respect to conveniently anonymous, self-declared keyboard heroes….You’re not on the front-lines, you’re on a sofa. GTA khel na chup chap. (Go play GTA silently)”

The actor also re-shared a brief from the Ministry of Defence asking people to refrain from ‘real-time coverage’ of defence operations on social media and other platforms.

Celebrities hail Indian Armed Forces

Celebrities took to social media to hail the Indian Armed Forces amid the ongoing conflict. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices that they and their families have made.” Rashmika Mandanna, Akhil Akkineni, Kangana Ranaut and others have urged the country to stay strong and united.