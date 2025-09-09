Hrithik Roshan's stunt double hails actor's kindness; fans gush ‘even he’s more handsome than many actors'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been a part of the film industry for 25 years, delivering several hits and blockbusters. His stunt double, Mansoor Ali Khan, who has worked with him for nearly 15 years, recently penned a heartfelt note praising the actor’s humility and grounded nature. Hrithik, in turn, won hearts with his acknowledgement, while fans couldn’t stop gushing over how good his stunt double looks. Hrithik Roshan thanks his stunt double Mansoor Ali Khan for his contribution in his life.

Hrithik Roshan's stunt double hails his humility

On Monday, Mansoor Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself hugging Hrithik. Alongside the picture, he penned a long note which read, “After nearly 17 years in the industry, I’ve had the privilege of working with numerous talented actors from across India as a stunt double. However, none have left an indelible mark on my heart like Hrithik Roshan. His kindness, humility, and grounded nature are truly inspiring. Throughout my 14–15 year journey of working alongside him, I’ve witnessed first-hand his dedication to his craft, his passion for perfection, and his unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Hrithik Roshan thanks his stunt double on social media.

He further wrote, “What sets Hrithik apart is not just his talent, but his beautiful personality. He’s a true gem in the industry, and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience his kindness and humility up close. Despite his success and fame, he remains down-to-earth and genuinely cares about the people he works with. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been his stunt double for so many years and to have been a part of his journey.”

Mansoor concluded the post by stating that working with Hrithik has been an enriching experience for him. Hrithik re-shared the story on Instagram and wrote, “Mansoor, my thanks to you. You have contributed as much to my life.” The actor’s public acknowledgement of his stunt double has won hearts online.

Reddit reacts

A Reddit user shared the story and wrote, “Hrithik, one of the rare Bollywood stars to publicly acknowledge and thank his stunt double. A true gem.” While many praised Hrithik’s humility, some were equally struck by Mansoor’s looks. One comment read, “Even his stunt double is hot :)” while another said, “Damn, how did they age the same too?” A third wrote, “Hrithik is so handsome that even his stunt double is more handsome than many other actors, lmao.” Another added, “Wholesome 🥰 and they’re both so gorgeous.”

Hrithik Roshan’s recent and upcoming films

Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also featured Jr NTR in the lead role. The film, the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe, underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹364.28 crore worldwide. The superstar is now gearing up to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. The film is scheduled to go on floors in 2026 and is expected to release in theatres in 2027.