Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2 end credits will unveil two explosive secrets about Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe

The fans are set to witness a massive clash between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in Yash Raj Films’ War 2. Adding to the excitement, industry buzz suggests the film hides two major secrets in its end credit roll, which will reveal how the next chapters of the YRF Spy Universe will unfold in the coming years. War 2 is a YRF spy universe film that starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

War 2's end credit roll hides two major secrets

A industry insider confirmed, “The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film. War 2’s end-credit roll will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spyverse. YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans, but those in the know are telling us that these moments will blow people’s minds!”

The source added, “Not just War 2 but even its end credits are a must-watch! The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind for the next slate of films. Rumours are rife about whether new characters will be introduced, whether other Spyverse icons will return in the end credits of War 2, or whether a new film will be announced. YRF will make us wait for two more days before we know more.”

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy universe film, Alpha, has already been announced and will release after War 2 on December 25, 2025. Apart from this, there were also rumours that Aditya Chopra will be making Pathaan vs Tiger starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

About War 2

The spy action thriller is directed by Ayan Mukerji, best known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra. It is the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

The film is also a sequel to the 2019 hit War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a rogue RAW agent, with Jr NTR and Kiara Advani joining as new additions to the cast. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 14.