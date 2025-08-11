War 2 star Hrithik Roshan’s notable films that explore his versatility

Hrithik Roshan is set to return in his action avatar with War 2. Also featuring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead, War 2 is among the highly anticipated Bollywood movies of 2025. From poignant drama films like Super 30 to sci-fi films like Koi… Mil Gaya, here’s a glimpse into Hrithik Roshan’s iconic filmography, where he leaves viewers intrigued with jaw-dropping performances. As we gear up for War 2’s theatrical release on August 14, here are some of his other notable films to revisit on OTT. As you wait for Hrithik's War 2, check out his other films on OTT

Hrithik Roshan movies to binge-watch right now

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium)

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan launched two newcomers, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel (in their Hindi debut), for his romantic thriller. The movie catapulted fame to both the actors, especially Hrithik Roshan, as fans lauded his smooth dance moves and acting. Whether it is the catchy songs or the intense love story, the movie has it all. Hrithik appears in dual roles as Raj and Rohit in this action and romance film.

Koi…Mil Gaya (ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium)

Rakesh Roshan’s sci-fi film Koi…Mil Gaya features Hrithik Roshan as a mentally challenged boy. His life takes a turn when he encounters an extraterrestrial alien stranded in a jungle and befriends him. However, things take a dark turn as police forces try to capture the alien for some research. Preity Zinta plays Hrithik’s love interest, and Rekha plays his mother. The movie emerged as a blockbuster and soon turned into a sci-fi franchise with Krrish and Krrish 3. Meanwhile, you can also watch Krrish 3 in Tamil and Telugu via OTTplay Premium.

Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (ShemarooMe)

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic drama film stars Hrithik Roshan as Prem, a happy-go-lucky guy who goes to meet his boss’ would-be bride. However, it leads to unexpected love and heartbreak when he falls in love with Sanjana after her family mistakes him for her suitor. Abhishek Bachchan plays Hrithik’s boss, and Kareena Kapoor plays his love interest.

Super 30 (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Based on a real story, this inspiring biopic features Hrithik Roshan as a talented mathematician named Anand Kumar, who turns into a mentor for underprivileged children with unconventional teaching skills. Hrithik’s transformation in the film is truly remarkable, as he brings a tale of dreams, hope, resilience, and passion with Super 30.

Vikram Vedha (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

Hrithik Roshan plays the titular anti-hero (Vedha) in this gripping thriller film. Essaying a ruthless mafia boss or gangster, Hrithik gives a power-packed performance. The plot revolves around a police officer hunting a gangster. Things take a dark twist as Vedha narrates three stories that put the cop in a moral dilemma with what’s good and evil. If you like layered characters and edgy thrillers, this Hindi remake of the Tamil film is a good option.