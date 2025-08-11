Jr NTR to feature in War 2 only post interval? Ayan Mukerji reveals what's really cooking

Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut with YRF’s spy universe film, War 2. The makers held a pre-release event for the movie in Hyderabad on August 10, where Ayan Mukerji spoke about audiences getting a big surprise on August 14. He also addressed the rumours about Jr NTR entering the film only in the second half. Ayan Mukerji says Jr NTR's entry in War 2 will be a grand highlight of the film.

Ayan Mukerji on Jr NTR's entry in War 2

When asked about speculation that Jr NTR would have a smashing entry only at the interval point, Ayan said, “We are smart enough not to make a movie where he comes in only at the interval point. That much sense we have. But I can assure you that Jr NTR's entry sequence is one of the major highlights of the film, and you have to watch War 2 and discover that on your own."

He further spoke about audiences getting a big surprise on August 14 and said, “I know there’s a lot of excitement, especially in this part of the country, to see the film because of our trailers and songs. But actually, I think everybody is in for a real surprise on August 14 when the film releases. Because the story of the film and the real soul of the film, we have not yet revealed at all. I am really looking forward to experiencing that.”

About War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, best known for directing films like Wake Up Sid, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, War 2 is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to the 2019 hit War. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir in the sequel, with Jr NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14.

War 2 is set to clash with Coolie at the box office. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the action thriller features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and Upendra in lead roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make a special appearance in the film.