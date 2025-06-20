Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Ayan Mukerji on making War 2 with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR: ‘Huge responsibility to take forward a loved franchise’

BySantanu Das
Jun 20, 2025 05:54 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to bring War 2 in theatres this August. Check out what director Ayan Mukerji has said about the film.

War 2, with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The teaser of the film was released last month and already picked up a storm on social media. Now director Ayan Mukerji has shared his journey on making the film, making sure that he is able to deliver a jaw-dropping, adrenaline-pumping theatrical experience like no other. (Also read: 'Fire vs thunder': Internet cannot decide who stole the show in Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's clash in War 2 teaser)

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR star in the YRF Spy Universe film.
War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR star in the YRF Spy Universe film.

What Ayan said

In a press statement, Ayan says, “It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise. One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling.”

‘We were aware of the expectations’

He adds, “Everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience. The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR.”

The director says, “War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres.”

War 2, which also stars Kiara Advani, is set to release in theaters on August 14.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On